Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DEEPX expands APAC footprint through Avnet distribution deal

July 14, 2026 | 11:12
(0) user say
DEEPX, an ultra-low-power on-device AI semiconductor company, expanded its commercial distribution network across Asia-Pacific through a strategic partnership with global technology distributor Avnet, chief executive Lokwon Kim announced.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEPX, a leading ultra-low-power On-Device AI semiconductor company (CEO, Lokwon Kim), announced today that it is expanding its commercial distribution network across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region through a strategic partnership with Avnet, a global technology solutions provider and distributor.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in DEEPX's global commercialization strategy by establishing a broader regional distribution infrastructure to support scalable and repeatable customer adoption across APAC.

Building on the Master Distributor Agreement (MDA) signed with Avnet Europe BV last year, DEEPX has established a commercial framework that enables Avnet Asia Pte Ltd. and its regional affiliates to distribute DEEPX products across APAC.

Under the expanded arrangement, DEEPX has completed the necessary product supply and distribution authorization procedures across 15 major APAC markets, including South Korea, Japan, China (Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan), Singapore and key Southeast Asian markets.

Through this collaboration, DEEPX plans to accelerate its expansion into rapidly growing Physical AI markets across Asia, including smart factories, robotics, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and security and surveillance.

Avnet will support customer adoption through its regional engineering expertise, AI ecosystem partnerships, design support capabilities, and supply chain network across APAC, helping customers accelerate the evaluation, development, and deployment of production-ready edge AI solutions.

The two companies began a series of joint offline marketing initiatives and technical seminars on July 10 and will continue to participate in major technology events across the region. These initiatives coincide with Avnet's Edge AI & Beyond Tech Days 2026 events in Singapore, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Through these joint initiatives, the companies aim to expand the local developer ecosystem, strengthen engagement with industrial customers, and provide customers with hands-on access to production-ready edge AI technologies backed by regional engineering support.

Lokwon Kim, CEO of DEEPX, said, "Scaling Physical AI into commercial products requires far more than semiconductor performance alone. Customers need a complete ecosystem that includes software, application development, technical support, and a reliable global supply chain to successfully move from evaluation to mass production. Through our expanded collaboration with Avnet across APAC, we will apply the customer development and technical validation experience we have built in Europe to Asian markets and deliver tangible results that lead to real-world product integration and volume production."

KS Lim, Vice President of Supplier Management at Avnet Asia, said, "DEEPX's ultra-low-power On-Device NPU solutions complement Avnet's expanding Edge AI offerings and provide customers with access to innovative AI technologies backed by our regional engineering expertise and design support." Lim added, "By combining DEEPX's AI semiconductor technology with Avnet's customer relationships, technical resources, and supply chain capabilities, we aim to help customers accelerate the evaluation, adoption, and deployment of edge AI solutions across the region."

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider and distributor that supports customers throughout the product lifecycle, from design and engineering to supply chain management and delivery. With a strong presence across APAC, Avnet combines regional engineering expertise, an extensive ecosystem of technology partners, and broad market reach to help customers accelerate time to market, reduce development complexity, and scale solutions efficiently.

Visit www.deepx.ai.

By PR Newswire

DEEPX

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
DEEPX OnDevice AI Distribution network AsiaPacific Commercial distribution network

Related Contents

DEEPX and Hyundai partner on physical AI computing platform

DEEPX and Hyundai partner on physical AI computing platform

DEEPX showcases physical AI ecosystem at Japan IT Week

DEEPX showcases physical AI ecosystem at Japan IT Week

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

MDT introduces HFM2905 high-frequency magnetic field probe

MDT introduces HFM2905 high-frequency magnetic field probe

Ericsson discloses share buybacks for July 6-10

Ericsson discloses share buybacks for July 6-10

OceanBase named Strong Performer by Forrester

OceanBase named Strong Performer by Forrester

Boostimmune secures Japanese patent for TCTP antibody tech

Boostimmune secures Japanese patent for TCTP antibody tech

Leads Biolabs gets six studies selected for ESMO 2026

Leads Biolabs gets six studies selected for ESMO 2026

FocalPoint and STMicroelectronics agree on automotive GNSS deal

FocalPoint and STMicroelectronics agree on automotive GNSS deal

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MDT introduces HFM2905 high-frequency magnetic field probe

MDT introduces HFM2905 high-frequency magnetic field probe

Ericsson discloses share buybacks for July 6-10

Ericsson discloses share buybacks for July 6-10

OceanBase named Strong Performer by Forrester

OceanBase named Strong Performer by Forrester

Boostimmune secures Japanese patent for TCTP antibody tech

Boostimmune secures Japanese patent for TCTP antibody tech

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020