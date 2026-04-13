DEEPX showcases physical AI ecosystem at Japan IT Week

TOKYO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEPX, a leading physical AI semiconductor company led by CEO Lokwon Kim, successfully participated in Japan IT Week 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight. Collaborating with key local partners, DEEPX showcased its mass-produced DX-M1 chip, accelerating its strategic expansion into the Japanese market.

Japan is currently experiencing a rapid surge in demand for embedded IoT and Physical AI for autonomous robotics, driving the need for high-performance, ultra-low-power edge AI solutions. To meet this demand, DEEPX is supporting local innovation with its differentiated DX-M1 product line. Furthermore, the company plans to introduce its next-generation 2nm-based physical AI chip, the DX-M2, in the second half of 2026, further widening its global technological lead.

During the exhibition, DEEPX's technology drew significant attention from major Japanese distributors and industry stakeholders, who praised the exceptional power efficiency and market potential of the DX-M1 module. Local trading companies expressed strong intentions to actively promote and sell DEEPX products through their established networks.

Partner Booth Highlights

DEEPX's physical AI ecosystem was prominently displayed across partner booths:

Koshida: Reported massive interest from major Japanese telecommunications operators, scheduling follow-up meetings with approximately 30 companies regarding DX-M1 adoption on the first day alone.

MSI: Showcased an AI Box for parking management systems, powered by the DX-M1 M.2 module, which previously generated significant buzz at Computex Taiwan.

Sanshin: Demonstrated Edge AI and IoT cameras utilizing DEEPX's technology at the SORACOM booth.

Strategic Market Expansion

Beyond the exhibition, DEEPX is actively visiting the headquarters of leading global manufacturers in Japan to pitch its solutions directly. This strong market response is closely tied to CEO Lokwon Kim's dedication to building a global network. Serving as a member of the KITA (Korea International Trade Association) Korea-Japan Exchange Special Committee since 2024, he has been actively fostering bilateral industrial cooperation for the upcoming AI era.

"Our participation in Japan IT Week and the proactive efforts of our partners have proven DEEPX's strong competitiveness in Japan's telecommunications and manufacturing sectors. We will actively expand the adoption of our edge AI solutions across Japan through close collaboration with key local trading partners and KITA initiatives."

- DEEPX Official Spokesperson

For more information, visit www.deepx.ai.