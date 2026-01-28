Armor Warns Businesses Lag on AI Security

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor, a leading provider of cloud-native managed detection and response (MDR) services protecting more than 1,700 organizations across 40 countries, today issued guidance to enterprises: Organizations deploying artificial intelligence tools without formal governance policies are creating avoidable blind spots in their security posture and exposing themselves to data loss, compliance violations, and emerging AI-specific threats.

"If your organization is not actively developing and enforcing policies around AI usage, you are already behind," said Chris Stouff, Chief Security Officer at Armor. "You need clear rules for data, tools, and accountability before AI becomes a compliance and security liability. The result is an expanding attack surface that traditional security controls were not designed to address and a compliance liability that many organizations do not yet realize they are carrying." Armor stands Between You and The Threat™ — and that includes AI governance.

The AI Governance Gap: A Growing Operational Risk

As enterprises integrate AI tools into workflows ranging from customer service to software development, security teams face a critical challenge: establishing governance frameworks that balance innovation with risk management. According to Armor's security experts, the most pressing concerns include:

Data Loss Prevention Gaps: Employees inputting sensitive corporate data, customer information, and proprietary code into public AI tools, often violating data handling policies and exposing intellectual property through channels that traditional DLP tools do not monitor.

Shadow AI Proliferation: Unapproved AI tools being adopted across business units without IT or security team visibility, creating ungoverned data flows and potential compliance violations that surface only during audits or incidents.

GRC Integration Failures: AI usage policies that exist in isolation rather than being woven into existing governance, risk, and compliance frameworks, leaving organizations unable to demonstrate AI governance to auditors, regulators, or customers when asked.

Regulatory Pressure: Emerging AI regulations across jurisdictions, including the EU AI Act and sector-specific requirements in healthcare and financial services, that organizations are unprepared to meet.

Healthcare Organizations Face Heightened AI Governance Risks

The stakes are particularly high for healthcare organizations and HealthTech companies, where HIPAA compliance intersects with AI adoption. Policies must define what data can be used, where it can go, how outputs are validated, and who owns the decision. Protected health information inadvertently shared with AI tools may trigger breach assessment requirements, while AI-generated clinical documentation raises questions about accuracy, liability, and regulatory compliance.

"Healthcare organizations are under enormous pressure to adopt AI for everything from administrative efficiency to clinical decision support," Stouff added. "But the regulatory environment has not caught up, and the security implications are significant. Organizations need clear policies that address what data can be used with which AI tools, how outputs are validated, and who is accountable when something goes wrong."

Armor's AI Governance Framework: Five Pillars for Enterprise Security

To help organizations address the AI governance gap with transparency, accountability, and results, Armor is releasing a framework built on five core pillars: