CyCraft locks arms with DARSOC for AI shields

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2025 - CyCraft Technology, a leading AI-driven solution provider based in Taiwan, announces its partnership with Serbia-based DARSOC, marking its first Endpoint MSSP collaboration in Eastern Europe. DARSOC adopted CyCraft’s XCockpit Endpoint (Endpoint Security Posture Management) to protect its clients, marking a key milestone for CyCraft in the region.
DARSOC: An Extraordinary Security Service Provider in Serbia Dedicated to Clients Protection
DARSOC, a Serbia-based company with diverse cybersecurity solutions, provides IR, threat identification, malware removal, 24/7 security operations, risk management, and more to its clients, so DARSOC needs to install CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint, an autonomous EDR platform that can identify any signs of an attack, as their MSSP endpoint solution to protect all devices and enhance efficiency. DARSOC has chosen XCockpit Endpoint for its distinct advantages:
- Autonomous Analysis and Monitoring: It can analyze root causes based on the context of the case and autonomous case management, which helps DARSOC increase productivity and security resilience.
- Increasing Team Efficiency: XCockpit Endpoint leverages AI language model to automatically summarize attack incidents and work with the team closely, allowing them to pinpoint incidents and serve more clients. Within a month of deployment, DARSOC increased protected endpoint devices by 15 times and plans to extend protection to all endpoint devices.
- 24/7 Quantitative Management: XCockpit Endpoint features 24/7 threat hunting, opens a ticket within 3 minutes, and investigates the case within 15 minutes. With MTTI and MTTD data, DARSOC can troubleshoot cyber threats quickly, improving governance and risk management.
Benson Wu, CEO and co-founder of CyCraft Technology, highlighted the importance of the expansion into Eastern Europe: “CyCraft Technology created a milestone to expand into a new market - Eastern Europe by working with DARSOC. XCockpit Endpoint as MSSP service can completely solve workforce shortages. With its autonomous case management and visualized root cause analysis, it saves troubleshooting time and increases team efficiency. XCockpit Endpoint addresses the challenges SMEs are facing, boosts efficiency, and strengthens cybersecurity resilience.”
Miroslav Vajda, CEO of DARSOC, added: “As DARSOC’s CEO, I’m excited to announce our partnership with CyCraft Technology, enhancing our cybersecurity capabilities. By adopting CyCraft’s XCockpit Endpoint, we increased the number of endpoint devices to manage by 15 times in one month, using AI-driven insights for rapid incident resolution. We plan to extend protection to all endpoint devices. This collaboration strengthens DARSOC’s commitment to proactive cybersecurity and robust risk management, delivering superior protection to our clients in Serbia and beyond.”
Why Serbia Is Getting to Enhance Cybersecurity Capabilities
According to the Italian Government Presidency of the Council of Ministers report, Serbia’s economy is transitioning to high-value sectors like ICT and AI, with a 3.9% GDP growth in 2024 and a projected 4.2% in 2025. Foreign direct investment exceeded €5 billion in 2024, bolstered by Serbia’s strategic near-shoring role. The country has invested in AI, startups, and e-government since 2017, enhancing its leadership in technology.
This collaboration highlights DARSOC’s proactive adoption of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions while fostering opportunities for enhanced protection in Serbia. CyCraft’s XCockpit Endpoint sets a new standard for AI-driven endpoint MSSP, delivering speed, accuracy, and actionable intelligence to protect endpoint devices against today’s ever-changing cyber attacks in Eastern Europe.
