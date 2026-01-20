Corporate

CUKTECH Opens Indonesia Online Store in February

January 20, 2026 | 11:10
(0) user say
The charging technology brand will establish direct e-commerce presence in Indonesia next month, rounding out its local product offerings and improving accessibility for Indonesian consumers.
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2026 - CUKTECH, a 3C brand specializing in charging solutions, has announced that it will officially launch its first official online store in Indonesia in February 2025. The launch marks an important milestone in the brand's expansion in the Indonesian market and reflects its continued commitment to strengthening its presence across Southeast Asia.

CUKTECH focuses on the development of charging products, with a portfolio that includes power banks, data cables, wall chargers, and car chargers. Previously, the brand operated in Indonesia primarily through a distributor-based model, offering a limited selection of products. With the launch of its official online store, CUKTECH will systematically introduce a broader range of core products, filling existing gaps in its local product lineup and aligning its offerings with those already available in other Southeast Asian markets such as Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

According to the company, the official online store will enable CUKTECH to communicate product information to Indonesian consumers more directly and consistently, while also improving access to its charging solutions. By consolidating its offerings through an official channel, the brand aims to enhance overall product availability and service capabilities in the local market.

Looking ahead, CUKTECH plans to continue introducing new products in Indonesia as part of its long-term market strategy. By further expanding its product portfolio, the brand seeks to provide more comprehensive charging solutions that address the evolving needs of Indonesian consumers. This approach reflects CUKTECH's core philosophy, "In somewhere, For somewhere," which emphasizes serving each market with products tailored to local usage scenarios.

To receive updates on the official online store launch, upcoming product releases, and related activities, consumers are invited to join the official CUKTECH Indonesia Facebook Group, where brand updates and community discussions will be shared: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/14UdboQLwNU/

During the store opening period, CUKTECH will also host a series of online interactive activities and lucky draw campaigns for group members, offering consumers additional opportunities to engage with the brand and learn more about its products.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CUKTECH

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CUKTECH Indonesia Online Store

