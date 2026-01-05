CUKTECH launches first desktop super fast charging station in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2026 - CUKTECH, a technology brand dedicated to charging innovation, has officially launched its first desktop charging product in Vietnam — the CUKTECH 30 Ultra Charging Station. This marks an important expansion of CUKTECH's local product lineup, bringing a high-performance, all-in-one desktop charging solution to users who value efficiency, advanced technology, and modern design.

Designed for multi-device users, content creators, and tech enthusiasts, the CUKTECH 30 Ultra Charging Station combines ultra-high power output, intelligent visual interaction, and minimalist industrial design to elevate the desktop charging experience.All-in-One Desktop Power Charging StationWith a maximum total DC output of up to 300W, the CUKTECH 30 Ultra Charging Station can charge up to five devices simultaneously. From high-performance laptops and tablets to smartphones and accessories such as earbuds and smartwatches, most devices can be powered efficiently from a single desktop hub, reducing cable clutter and minimizing reliance on multiple chargers.Smart Visual InterfaceThe charging station features a 1.83-inch IPS display with 850 nits peak brightness and a 170° wide viewing angle. The screen displays real-time information including per-port output, total power consumption, and charging protocols, enabling users to easily monitor charging status while enhancing the product's technological appeal.Advanced Fast-Charging TechnologyPowered by ADC 2.0 Adaptive Fast Charging Technology, the CUKTECH 30 Ultra Charging Station intelligently identifies connected devices and automatically matches optimal voltage and current. It supports multiple mainstream fast-charging standards, including Xiaomi 120W MAX, delivering fast, stable, safe performance across a wide range of devices and brands.Minimalist Design for Modern DesktopsStaying true to CUKTECH's design philosophy, the CUKTECH 30 Ultra features a refined, minimalist form that blends seamlessly into modern home and office environments. Beyond functionality, it serves as a premium desk accessory that enhances organization and visual sophistication.Brand Strength & Global RecognitionAs part of the Xiaomi ecosystem, CUKTECH has built strong expertise in GaN technology, CUK circuit architecture, and adaptive fast-charging systems, ensuring industry-leading performance, efficiency, and safety. The brand's products have received international recognition, including the iF Design Award and Red Dot Award, and are available in markets such as South Korea, Singapore, the United States, and Europe.

