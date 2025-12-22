CNOOC brings Xijiang oilfield block project on stream

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883 (HKD Counter) and 80883 (RMB Counter), SSE: 600938) today announces that Xijiang Oilfields 24 Block Development Project has commenced production.

The project is located in the shallow water of the Pearl River Mouth Basin. The development of the project mainly leverages the adjacent existing facilities of the Huixi Oilfields, with addition of a new unmanned wellhead platform. 10 development wells are planned to be commissioned. The project is expected to achieve a plateau production of approximately 18,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026. The oil property is light crude.

The new Xijiang 24-7 platform is China's first unmanned offshore platform for high-temperature fluid cooling and export. The temperature control system reduces the impact of high temperatures on subsea pipelines, thereby ensuring stable and continuous production.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.