Sun Life wins inaugural Diamond Choice at Hong Kong MPF Awards

March 11, 2026 | 09:53
(0) user say
The Canadian insurer's mandatory provident fund business received the top honor at the retirement savings industry recognition program.

HONG KONG, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life has been named the inaugural "Diamond Choice" winner at the 2026 MPF Awards by MPF Ratings. This award recognises the "best-value" scheme since the MPF system's inception in December 2000. Sun Life received seven ratings and awards in total. Other accolades include the "10-Year Fast Mover", and "Best Product - ESG," awarded for the second consecutive year, underscoring the company's ongoing efforts in delivering outstanding MPF products and services.

Our ratings and awards as shown below[1]:

MPF Ratings: Gold
Awards:

  • Diamond Choice
  • 10 Year Gold
  • 10 Year Fast Mover
  • Best Product – ESG
  • Sustainably Friendly
  • 20 Year Best Performer - Mixed Asset (61-80%)

Jin Chen, Chief Financial Officer, Wealth & Pensions at Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said, "Sun Life MPF has always embraced a client-first philosophy, striving to deliver high-quality retirement solutions. We are truly honored to once again be recognized in this year's MPF Ratings 'MPF Awards'. On the 25th anniversary of the MPF system, our scheme has been recognized as the first-ever 'Diamond Choice' winner. This distinction highlights our outstanding achievement in delivering 'value for money' and our ability to bring long-term benefits to our clients' retirement security.

In addition, our launch of Hong Kong's first low-carbon-focused fund in 2023 has garnered widespread industry recognition, leading to our second consecutive win for 'Best Product – ESG.' As the third-largest MPF service provider in Hong Kong, Sun Life remains committed to providing superior retirement MPF solutions for Hong Kong working population, helping them achieve a worry-free retirement."

[1] Source: "The 2026 MPF Awards" by MPF Ratings

By PR Newswire

Sun Life Hong Kong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Sun Life Diamond Choice Hong Kong MPF Awards

