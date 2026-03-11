Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SBVA invests €30 million in Yann LeCun's AMI for world models

March 11, 2026 | 07:00
(0) user say
The venture capital firm backed the artificial intelligence company founded by the Turing Award winner to develop systems that build predictive representations of environments.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SBVA (CEO: JP Lee) announced today that it has committed a total of €30 million in the seed round of AMI (Advanced Machine Intelligence), a global frontier AI lab founded by Professor Yann LeCun, one of the world's foremost pioneers in artificial intelligence.

The round includes participation from leading global institutional investors such as Greycroft Partners, Cathay Innovation, and Hiro Capital, as well as NVIDIA. In addition, prominent figures in the global technology industry, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, have also contributed capital to the round.

SBVA's investment was made through its existing 2023 Alpha Korea Fund and Alpha Intelligence Fund, alongside its newly established Alpha AI Architecture Fund. Notably, the new fund includes prominent domestic and global corporations and institutions, including Coupang and Doosan, as limited partners (LPs), establishing a collaborative foundation to accelerate the adoption of next-generation AI architectures.

Yann LeCun, who leads AMI, was the founding director of Meta's Facebook AI Research (FAIR) and a recipient of some of the world's most prestigious honors in science and engineering, including the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering and the ACM Turing Award. Widely recognized as a foundational figure in modern deep learning, LeCun is joined at AMI by leading researchers and engineers from Meta, Google DeepMind, and other globally renowned technology organizations. Together, they are building a global frontier AI research lab.

AMI is developing a next-generation World Model architecture centered on self-supervised learning and Joint Embedding Predictive Architectures (JEPA). Its goal is to enable AI systems to understand and reason about the world more like humans, realizing what the team describes as "practical intelligence" capable of operating in real-world environments.

SBVA will serve as a strategic partner connecting AMI with Asia's industrial ecosystem. Through proof-of-concept (PoC) initiatives with major corporations, SBVA aims to support real-world industrial innovation. At the same time, it plans to foster technological collaboration across its portfolio companies in robotics, manufacturing, and AI, enabling Korean startups to adopt next-generation World Model architectures early and expand jointly into global markets.

"We are grateful for SBVA's support and for its commitment to long-term scientific work," said an AMI official. "It reflects our global vision and ambition and underscores our commitment to building deep partnerships in Korea and across Asia."

"AMI is a leading pioneer of 'world model' AI designed to understand the physical world," said JP Lee, CEO of SBVA. "As the AI paradigm shifts toward physical AI, we believe this investment represents a pivotal moment to strategically connect the industrial ecosystems of Korea and Asia with next-generation AI technologies."

By PR Newswire

SBVA

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SBVA AMI Yann LeCun

Related Contents

AMI Unveils AMI Data Center Manager Version 6.0, Enhancing AI and GPU Management in Data Centers

AMI Unveils AMI Data Center Manager Version 6.0, Enhancing AI and GPU Management in Data Centers

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Port-Laredo schedules Global Trade Summit in Texas

Port-Laredo schedules Global Trade Summit in Texas

Origin Agritech launches seed variety commercialization program

Origin Agritech launches seed variety commercialization program

Autozi receives first tranche of $30 million investor commitment

Autozi receives first tranche of $30 million investor commitment

USA and Belgium win gold at FIVB Beach Pro Tour in India

USA and Belgium win gold at FIVB Beach Pro Tour in India

Sun Life wins inaugural Diamond Choice at Hong Kong MPF Awards

Sun Life wins inaugural Diamond Choice at Hong Kong MPF Awards

ST Engineering iDirect partners with Q-KON for Africa connectivity

ST Engineering iDirect partners with Q-KON for Africa connectivity

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Nebius expands into Asia Pacific for global growth

Nebius expands into Asia Pacific for global growth

Port-Laredo schedules Global Trade Summit in Texas

Port-Laredo schedules Global Trade Summit in Texas

Origin Agritech launches seed variety commercialization program

Origin Agritech launches seed variety commercialization program

Autozi receives first tranche of $30 million investor commitment

Autozi receives first tranche of $30 million investor commitment

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020