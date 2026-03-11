ST Engineering iDirect partners with Q-KON for Africa connectivity

HERNDON, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced a strategic partnership with Q-KON, a premier African satellite engineering and service provider, to launch Intuition Unbound across Africa. This collaboration will significantly lower barriers to entry for Q-KON and its customers, enabling businesses and organizations of all sizes to access premium satellite ground technology while accelerating time to market.

Q-KON will provide satellite capacity and teleport facilities in South Africa, while ST Engineering iDirect will deliver Intuition Unbound's flexible, scalable, and secure satellite ground connectivity. This model will foster a more competitive market landscape and establish a strong foundation for new service providers and enterprises to join the ecosystem and build differentiated value-added services.

"This partnership is a game-changer for our customers and maps a way forward to deliver sustainable, competitive GEO satellite services," said Dr. Dawie de Wet, Group CEO of Q-KON. "Intuition Unbound enables us to deliver secure, flexible, and scalable solutions aligned with the evolving satcom landscape and the ever-increasing demands of the African market. It strengthens our ability to leverage the inherent advantages of global GEO platforms, helping businesses grow and deliver value in an increasingly connected world.

Intuition Unbound leverages scalable infrastructure, advanced Virtual Network Operator (VNO) capabilities, and global bandwidth management technologies to redefine how connectivity is accessed and delivered. Built on an as-a-Service model, Intuition Unbound delivers flexible, scalable, and secure satellite ground connectivity without the heavy upfront capex commitments traditionally required. Through the partnership with Q-KON, ST Engineering iDirect will provide predictable and transparent pricing and deliver SLA-backed performance with enterprise-grade compliance and security.

"Intuition Unbound is more than a service model - it is a catalyst for industry transformation," said Brian Jakins, SVP Global Sales at ST Engineering iDirect. "By making advanced satellite technology accessible to smaller providers and emerging-market customers, we are unlocking innovation and growth where connectivity is essential. Our partnership with Q-KON represents a major step toward making premium satellite ground networks accessible to all."

Together with Q-KON, ST Engineering iDirect is expected to commence deployment of Intuition Unbound across Africa by mid-2026. ST Engineering iDirect plans to expand Intuition Unbound into additional regions globally, extending the benefits of flexible, scalable, and secured satellite ground connectivity worldwide.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.