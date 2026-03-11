Faybl launches AI-powered advice platform for US advisors

MIAMI, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faybl, the AI General Agent for financial advisers and wealth managers, today announced its expansion into the United States, having delivered efficiency gains amongst its Australian client base of up to 70 percent.

The company is inviting US RIAs to join an early adopter program to test, refine and scale Faybl's platform for the US market. These firms will gain early access to Version 2 (V2) of Faybl's agentic platform ahead of General Availability in Q2 2026. V2 is already being tested by a select number of Faybl's Australian client base, which has grown by 50 percent in just three months.

Faybl has also announced the appointment of Anthony Lipp, former Global Head of Strategy, Banking & Financial Markets at IBM, as an adviser to support the company's US growth and go‑to‑market strategy.

Unlocking US adviser capacity through Faybl's AI General Agent

The US advice industry is juggling surging demand with finite human capacity. Across the country, more than 16,000 SEC‑registered investment advisers now oversee over US$120 trillion in regulatory assets under management, yet still, just one third of Americans work with a financial adviser.[1]

These advisers are constrained by time‑intensive, compliance‑heavy workflows. In Faybl's Australian pilot with EY Australia, advisers and their teams typically spent 12–17 weeks moving a new client from initial contact through to implementation, with the biggest time burden in compliance, risk management and SOA preparation.

Pilot testing of Faybl V1 found that advisers using Faybl reclaimed an average 28 percent of their time across the client journey – around 1.4 days per week, rising to 72 percent (3.6 days per week) for the most engaged firms.

Rather than acting as a point solution or meeting note‑taker, Faybl is a vertical, agentic AI general agent that works end‑to‑end across the advice journey. It:

Ingests and understands client fact finds, documents, meeting transcripts, licensee business rules and compliance checklists.

Automates and orchestrates workflows from meeting prep and capture, through data collection and modelling, to SOA/ROA drafting and implementation steps.

Embeds traceability and compliance into every assertion, so advisers can see exactly which data, document or system each recommendation is based on.

Connects with existing CRMs, email and advice platforms, fitting into the tech stack RIAs already use rather than asking them to redesign their businesses around a new tool.

"The US is at a tipping point. RIAs are under pressure to deliver more personalised advice, faster, while navigating growing complexity in regulation, products and client expectations," said Steven Goh, Co‑Founder of Faybl. "What we've seen in Australia is that a true General AI Agent – one that works across the entire advice journey, not just as a file note or point solution – can fundamentally change the economics of advice and give advisers back days each week to do what they love most: building strategies and helping clients."

Future Proof 2026: Limited early access to V2

Faybl was founded by George Lucas and Steven Goh, pioneers of digital financial advice in Australia. George Lucas founded Raiz Invest, which now has over 330,000 active retail investors and AUD$1.8 billion in FUM. Steven Goh founded Sanford Securities, one of Australia's first online stockbroking businesses.

Now joined by Anthony Lipp, Faybl's team will be at Future Proof in Miami this week (booth 600) where they will be offering live demonstrations of the platform and meeting with RIAs interested in participating in the US pilot program. US RIAs will be able to: