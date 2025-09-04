Corporate

China's oil giant fires up massive offshore field project

September 04, 2025 | 15:29
(0) user say
When CNOOC flips the switch on another South China Sea drilling operation, environmental groups cringe while energy markets celebrate another supply boost.

HONG KONG, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883 (HKD Counter) and 80883 (RMB Counter), SSE: 600938) today announces that Wenchang 16-2 Oilfield Development Project has commenced production.

The project is located in the western Pearl River Mouth Basin, with an average water depth of approximately 150 meters. The development of the project mainly leverages the adjacent existing facilities of the Wenchang Oilfields, with addition of a new jacket platform integrating functions such as oil and gas production, offshore drilling and completion operations as well as personnel accommodation. A total of 15 development wells are planned to be commissioned. The project is expected to achieve a plateau production of approximately 11,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2027. The oil property is light crude.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.

More information about the Company is available at https://www.cnoocltd.com.

By PR Newswire

CNOOC Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CNOOC offshore field project

