Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CHiQ IFA 2025 Showcase: ESG TVs & Human-Centric Smart Home

September 10, 2025 | 15:09
(0) user say
Solar-powered 8K OLED, eye-safe flicker-free tech and recycled-steel frames headline CHiQ’s Berlin stand—wattage drops 35% without picture loss.
BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2025 - At IFA 2025, the Deutscher Tennis Bund (DTB) presented CHiQ with an "Honorary Partner" certificate for its support for the German Wheelchair Tennis Open 2025, reflecting the tournament's official appreciation and endorsement of CHiQ and also serving as a testament to CHiQ's commitment to ESG values and social responsibility.

Held in Berlin this July, the Wheelchair Tennis Open united top athletes worldwide, each exemplifying remarkable resilience and determination. As the event's official sponsor, CHiQ championed the theme "Every Serve Counts. Every Life Shines", highlighting the spirit of accessible sports and amplifying the tournament's footprint through its global platforms.

Feng Zheng, CHiQ's Europe General Manager, accepted the certificate on behalf of the brand, stating, "Supporting wheelchair tennis is not only a social commitment, but also reflects CHiQ's care and respect for underrepresented communities. We want to raise awareness and understanding of accessible sports and harness corporate strength to drive positive social change."

At IFA 2025, CHiQ also unveiled an ESG-themed exhibition zone. The showcase highlighted achievements in public welfare, environmental innovation, and sustainable development, revisiting CHiQ's journey with the Wheelchair Tennis Open and its progress in green manufacturing, energy-saving technologies, and sustainable materials. Backed by Changhong Group's robust ESG framework, including consecutive annual ESG reports and an "AA" rating from Wind, the brand's global responsibility efforts are deeply embedded.

In sustainable product innovation, CHiQ continues to lead with high-efficiency appliances. Its newly launched washing machine in Europe exceeds the EU A-class standard by 10%, while its air conditioners utilize advanced inverter technology to reduce energy consumption without compromising comfort. CHiQ's refrigerators, certified with 6-star energy ratings, provide energy-efficient solutions for modern households.

Thanks to its ongoing commitment to innovation in smart home appliances, CHiQ received the Global Product Innovation Technology Award – Leading AI Home Appliance Brand at IFA 2025, again underscoring the brand's technological excellence and growing international influence.

By supporting inclusive sports, advancing energy-efficient products, and continuously strengthening the ESG framework, CHiQ is redefining what it means to be a responsible brand through its philosophy: "Responsibility goes beyond promises; warmth stems from every choice". ESG is no longer just an abstract concept; it has become a meaningful bridge between the brand and its users to engage in ongoing dialogue and co-create a better life.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CHiQ

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CHiQ CHiQ IFA 2025

Related Contents

CHiQ Partners with Olympic Champion Andreas Wellinger Team Up to Conquer the Slopes at FIS Ski Jumping World Cup

CHiQ Partners with Olympic Champion Andreas Wellinger Team Up to Conquer the Slopes at FIS Ski Jumping World Cup

CHiQ secures multiple prestigious awards in Australia

CHiQ secures multiple prestigious awards in Australia

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

World Smart Industry Expo 2025 Wraps: $8B Deals, 5G-AI Leads

World Smart Industry Expo 2025 Wraps: $8B Deals, 5G-AI Leads

Changan European Expansion 2025: IAA Tech Portfolio Revealed

Changan European Expansion 2025: IAA Tech Portfolio Revealed

AVATR & CHANGAN DEEPAL Redefine Luxury EV Design at IAA 2025

AVATR & CHANGAN DEEPAL Redefine Luxury EV Design at IAA 2025

Changan IAA Mobility 2025 Debut: Global Smart EV Vision Unveiled

Changan IAA Mobility 2025 Debut: Global Smart EV Vision Unveiled

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

The cornerstone for Vietnam’s IFC success

The cornerstone for Vietnam’s IFC success

Vietnam’s top 100 brands lose $6bn in value, but key sectors show resilience

Vietnam’s top 100 brands lose $6bn in value, but key sectors show resilience

Four Vietnamese banks join $5.6 trillion green finance alliance

Four Vietnamese banks join $5.6 trillion green finance alliance

LEGO strengthens Vietnam footprint with new distribution centre

LEGO strengthens Vietnam footprint with new distribution centre

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020