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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

China-Indonesia blue economy cooperation advances aquaculture

April 08, 2026 | 09:44
(0) user say
Bilateral collaboration supported sustainable shrimp farming development in Indonesian coastal communities through technology and investment partnerships.

SHENZHEN, China, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Lamba Village on Indonesia's Bangka Island, a shrimp farmer named Ejak arrives at the water's edge punctually every dawn. With a focused gaze, he patrols the three shrimp ponds under his responsibility. It is difficult to imagine that this highly skilled technician was, just two years ago, a tin miner struggling to make a living. From the darkness of the mine shafts to the azure brilliance of the shrimp ponds, Ejak has spent two years mastering modernized aquaculture technologies introduced by Chinese enterprises—a journey that has led him to prosperity and the construction of a brand-new home.

The "Telling China's Story" team from the International Communication Center of Shenzhen Media Group traveled deep into Lamba Village to document Ejak's transformation. The video chronicles how the full-lifecycle shrimp farming solutions brought by Chinese companies are safeguarding the local marine environment, catalyzing the growth of regional industries, and generating substantial income for the local community.

The year 2026 marks the fifth anniversary of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by China. Dr.Pan Yue, Deputy Director, Center for Indonesian Studies, Jinan University, who participated in the production, noted that China's ecological farming systems have not only protected the local "blue home" but have also enabled ordinary citizens like Ejak to secure tangible economic gains. The completion of a new house within two years serves as a direct testament to the high efficiency of this cooperation. Behind this success lies a fundamental truth: when technological innovation converges with environmental stewardship, economic and environmental benefits can achieve a true win-win outcome.

Pan Yue further interpreted that the core philosophy of the GDI is rooted in this model of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation. It is not a matter of "I possess the technology and you do not, so you must follow me," but rather, "I share this technology with you, so that we may progress together." The story of the shrimp ponds on Bangka Island stands as a vivid microcosm of China and Indonesia practicing this vision and deepening South-South cooperation.

By PR Newswire

Shenzhen Media Group

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TagTag:
China-Indonesia China-Indonesia blue economy

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