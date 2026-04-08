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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cathay FHC partners with OpenAI for group-wide AI adoption

April 08, 2026 | 09:16
(0) user say
The Taiwanese financial holding company formed a collaboration to deploy artificial intelligence capabilities across its banking and insurance subsidiaries.

TAIPEI, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay Financial Holdings (Cathay FHC) today announced a long-term strategic collaboration with OpenAI to strengthen the Group's core capabilities in AI research, deployment, and governance. Cathay FHC is the first financial institution organization to work with OpenAI at this scale to bring AI advanced capabilities into its operations in Taiwan.

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries worldwide, financial institutions are increasingly exploring how advanced AI can transform internal operations, strengthen decision-making, and enhance customer services.

Under this agreement, Cathay FHC will deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across its subsidiaries and equip its employees with secure, enterprise-grade AI tools that are built with security and regulatory compliance. The roll-out will support teams in their day-to-day work while accelerating the development of new AI powered applications.

"Cathay FHC will leverage OpenAI's technologies and engineering expertise to progressively introduce Agentic AI into our existing financial workflows. This will deepen intelligent and automated applications across business scenarios and support the transformation of our operating models," said Marcus Lopez, Chief Technology Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings. "In addition, both parties will develop structured training and enablement programs to strengthen employees' AI proficiency, enabling AI to become an effective digital teammate that elevates operational performance and modernizes workplace practices."

"Cathay FHC has a clear vision for bringing advanced AI into the financial sector in a responsible and innovative way. We look forward to working together to roll out ChatGPT Enterprise and build secure, compliant solutions that help their teams move faster and deliver better outcomes for their customers," said Oliver Jay, Managing Director, International of OpenAI.

A key focus of this collaboration is the creation of an enterprise-grade AI workstation that integrates OpenAI's advanced large language model capabilities with Cathay FHC's internal knowledge bases and proprietary intelligent agents. The platform will deliver a scalable, governable intelligent work environment and AI assistants for employees. It will enhance knowledge processing and day-to-day operations such as document summarization and rewriting, data synthesis, presentation generation, and operational inquiries. The workstation will also support natural-language-based code generation to accelerate engineering development and business automation. Secure integration with existing enterprise systems will further streamline workflow connectivity and improve information accessibility.

In addition to deploying ChatGPT Enterprise, Cathay FHC is also using OpenAI's API to build new AI applications. Two initial initiatives focus on developing agentic AI systems for corporate banking and insurance. OpenAI will extend its technical experts to build an intelligent agent engine capable of multi-agent orchestration, along with a continuously evolving financial-domain knowledge system. These advancements will enhance operational efficiency while strengthening risk management and decision transparency, ensuring that all applications meet rigorous regulatory and compliance requirements.

Looking ahead, Cathay FHC will remain customer-centric and also advance an "AI as a Service" (AIaaS) approach, embedding AI significantly into employee workflows, service processes, and financial products. With a strong foundation of security and resilience, Cathay FHC will continue collaborating with strategic partners to shape a forward-looking, robust blueprint for next-generation digital finance.

By PR Newswire

Cathay Financial Holdings

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TagTag:
Cathay FHC OpenAI

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