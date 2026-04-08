Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Pony.ai begins invitation-only autonomous rides in Singapore

April 08, 2026 | 09:23
(0) user say
The Chinese self-driving technology company commenced limited passenger service in the city-state supporting its international expansion strategy.

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony AI Inc. ("Pony.ai") (NASDAQ: PONY; HKEX: 2026), a global leader in the large-scale commercialization of autonomous driving technology, today announced that its autonomous mobility service, operated in collaboration with ComfortDelGro in Singapore, has received regulatory approval to enter by-invite rides, the final phase before public-facing services.

This marks a significant milestone in Pony.ai's deployment in Singapore and further advances the company's dual-engine strategy, under which Pony.ai is scaling its autonomous mobility business across both China and overseas markets. The latest progress in Singapore also reflects Pony.ai's ongoing collaboration with local partners and regulators to support the deployment of autonomous mobility in Singapore.

Operated on a 12-kilometre route in north-east Punggol, the service connects residents in Punggol Northshore and Waterway Sunrise to key amenities including Oasis Terraces, Punggol Plaza, One Punggol and Punggol Coast Mall, while also providing direct access to Punggol Coast MRT station and bus interchange. The route takes around 55 minutes to complete and is expected to save residents up to 15 minutes compared with current public transport options.

Dr. James Peng, Founder and CEO of Pony.ai, said: "Singapore is an important step in Pony.ai's global commercialization strategy. Entering by-invite rides with ComfortDelGro moves this project into a more operational phase and brings our autonomous mobility technology closer to real daily commuting scenarios. We look forward to continuing to work closely with ComfortDelGro and local stakeholders to support the next phase of deployment in Singapore."

Pony.ai first announced its Singapore deployment in September 2025, positioning the market as an important part of its international expansion. The program builds on Pony.ai's broader strategic partnership with ComfortDelGro, which began with the signing of an MoU in July 2024 and was followed by an autonomous mobility pilot in Guangzhou in March 2025. Together, the two companies have been working to support autonomous mobility deployment in Singapore in alignment with the city-state's efforts to strengthen first- and last-mile connectivity through new transport solutions.

The Singapore milestone also reflects Pony.ai's broader dual-engine growth strategy. With a Robotaxi model that has already validated unit economics and demonstrated commercial viability in China, Pony.ai is now bringing that proven experience to more international markets, while continuing to broaden and deepen its domestic footprint. Singapore represents an important step in applying Pony.ai's proven commercialization experience to overseas markets.

The by-invite rides phase will allow invited participants from the local community to experience the service ahead of its next stage of deployment. During this phase, Pony.ai and ComfortDelGro will continue to work closely with Singapore's Land Transport Authority and local stakeholders to gather rider feedback and further refine service operations as the program progresses toward public-facing service.

By PR Newswire

Pony AI Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Pony.ai ComfortDelGro

Related Contents

ComfortDelGro opens major Singapore automotive center with EV facilities

ComfortDelGro opens major Singapore automotive center with EV facilities

ComfortDelGro sees plunge in revenue in Vietnam

ComfortDelGro sees plunge in revenue in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Grand Signature Resort by M Village earns global recognition

Grand Signature Resort by M Village earns global recognition

Singlomics begins phase 1 trial of DXP-106 in China

Singlomics begins phase 1 trial of DXP-106 in China

Infosys and Harness partner on AI enterprise transformation

Infosys and Harness partner on AI enterprise transformation

Virtual IT Group acquires Security Centric in ANZ expansion

Virtual IT Group acquires Security Centric in ANZ expansion

China-Indonesia blue economy cooperation advances aquaculture

China-Indonesia blue economy cooperation advances aquaculture

U Power signs $3.19 million investment agreements

U Power signs $3.19 million investment agreements

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

AIC to build $2.1bn AI data centre in Ho Chi Minh City

AIC to build $2.1bn AI data centre in Ho Chi Minh City

FDI surges in Vietnam as Q1 capital climbs 43 per cent on-year

FDI surges in Vietnam as Q1 capital climbs 43 per cent on-year

Vietnam amends measurement rules

Vietnam amends measurement rules

Vietnam launches strategic push to elevate businesses globally

Vietnam launches strategic push to elevate businesses globally

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020