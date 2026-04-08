Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Swiss Re validates 25:1 ROI for cancer rehabilitation program

April 08, 2026 | 09:26
(0) user say
The reinsurer confirmed substantial return on investment for oncology recovery services with Osara Health providing the majority of clinical data.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re's Rehabilitation Watch 2025 has confirmed a 25:1 return on investment for cancer-specific rehabilitation support within the Australian life insurance sector. Of the cancer support program data analyzed, 91% came from Osara Health.

The independent report, the first to aggregate rehabilitation outcomes across the Australian life insurance market, analyzed 2,348 customers from 12 providers across all seven of Australia's largest life insurers. It found that for every $1 invested in cancer rehabilitation, insurers saw $25.84 in reduced reserves. Cancer customers also achieved the highest return-to-work rate of any condition in the study at 71%.

All provider data was de-identified and aggregated prior to analysis. Osara Health did not commission or author the report. Swiss Re analyzed and published the findings independently. Osara Health's participation as the primary cancer support provider is disclosed here for the first time.

"For years, the insurance sector has known there's a gap between clinical treatment and full recovery," said Dr Raghav Murali Ganesh, CEO of Osara Health and Radiation Oncologist. "This study puts a number on what filling that gap is worth: 25:1. Independent validation from Swiss Re, built on data from our program, confirms that structured cancer support isn't a nice-to-have. It's one of the highest-returning rehabilitation investments an insurer can make."

The report also reinforced the value of earlier intervention, with claims referred within six weeks achieving a 79% return-to-work rate. The median referral time for cancer customers was 42 weeks, pointing to a significant opportunity for insurers to improve outcomes by engaging structured support sooner.

By PR Newswire

Osara Health

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Swiss Re cancer rehabilitation program

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Grand Signature Resort by M Village earns global recognition

Grand Signature Resort by M Village earns global recognition

Singlomics begins phase 1 trial of DXP-106 in China

Singlomics begins phase 1 trial of DXP-106 in China

Infosys and Harness partner on AI enterprise transformation

Infosys and Harness partner on AI enterprise transformation

Virtual IT Group acquires Security Centric in ANZ expansion

Virtual IT Group acquires Security Centric in ANZ expansion

China-Indonesia blue economy cooperation advances aquaculture

China-Indonesia blue economy cooperation advances aquaculture

U Power signs $3.19 million investment agreements

U Power signs $3.19 million investment agreements

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

AIC to build $2.1bn AI data centre in Ho Chi Minh City

AIC to build $2.1bn AI data centre in Ho Chi Minh City

FDI surges in Vietnam as Q1 capital climbs 43 per cent on-year

FDI surges in Vietnam as Q1 capital climbs 43 per cent on-year

Vietnam amends measurement rules

Vietnam amends measurement rules

Vietnam launches strategic push to elevate businesses globally

Vietnam launches strategic push to elevate businesses globally

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020