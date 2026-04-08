NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re's Rehabilitation Watch 2025 has confirmed a 25:1 return on investment for cancer-specific rehabilitation support within the Australian life insurance sector. Of the cancer support program data analyzed, 91% came from Osara Health.

The independent report, the first to aggregate rehabilitation outcomes across the Australian life insurance market, analyzed 2,348 customers from 12 providers across all seven of Australia's largest life insurers. It found that for every $1 invested in cancer rehabilitation, insurers saw $25.84 in reduced reserves. Cancer customers also achieved the highest return-to-work rate of any condition in the study at 71%.

All provider data was de-identified and aggregated prior to analysis. Osara Health did not commission or author the report. Swiss Re analyzed and published the findings independently. Osara Health's participation as the primary cancer support provider is disclosed here for the first time.

"For years, the insurance sector has known there's a gap between clinical treatment and full recovery," said Dr Raghav Murali Ganesh, CEO of Osara Health and Radiation Oncologist. "This study puts a number on what filling that gap is worth: 25:1. Independent validation from Swiss Re, built on data from our program, confirms that structured cancer support isn't a nice-to-have. It's one of the highest-returning rehabilitation investments an insurer can make."

The report also reinforced the value of earlier intervention, with claims referred within six weeks achieving a 79% return-to-work rate. The median referral time for cancer customers was 42 weeks, pointing to a significant opportunity for insurers to improve outcomes by engaging structured support sooner.