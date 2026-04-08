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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

EVE Energy launches 6.9MWh battery system, signs 50GWh deals

April 08, 2026 | 09:14
(0) user say
The Chinese manufacturer introduced a high-capacity energy storage product while securing contracts exceeding 50 gigawatt-hours for large-format cells.

BEIJING, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During a recent industry event in Beijing, China, EVE Energy announced multiple major advances in the energy storage sector. The company officially launched its next-generation 6.9MWh large-format battery energy storage system (BESS), held a certification ceremony for its 628Ah large-format battery system passing a large-scale fire test by an internationally recognized authority, and signed strategic cooperation agreements totaling over 50GWh for its large-format batteries.

6.9MWh System Global Debut: Focus on Efficiency and Safety

The newly launched 6.9MWh BESS, the latest addition to EVE Energy's Mr.Big Family, is built on the company's mature battery platform. Housed in a standard 20-foot container, the system achieves a 10% increase in energy density compared to previous generations, with cell-level volumetric energy density exceeding 430Wh/L. Through structural optimization, its footprint is reduced by 6%, saving approximately RMB 2.6 million in initial investment per station. The system delivers 10,000 cycles at 70% state of health (SOH), with temperature differential kept within 5°C using active balancing and precision thermal management. On the safety front, the system features 1,500V DC full-voltage five-level protection and an active safety solution combining AI, multi-detection, and staged fire suppression, enabling closed-loop management from early warning to fire control.

Certified by International Large-Scale Fire Test, Safety Validated

Alongside the exhibition, CSA Group presented EVE Energy with a certificate for passing a large-scale fire test on its 628Ah large-format battery and 5MWh BESS. The test strictly followed international standards including CSA/ANSI C800:25, UL 9540A, and NFPA 855, verifying the system's fire safety and thermal runaway control under extreme fire conditions. Additionally, EVE Energy's 261kWh outdoor integrated storage cabinet received CB, CE, and AS certifications from SGS, while the S6900 BESS obtained CB and CE certifications, providing a solid compliance foundation for further overseas market expansion.

Over 50GWh in Deals, Deepening Cooperation with Industry Leaders

During the event, EVE Energy signed strategic cooperation agreements with five leading industry players: Beijing Goldwind Zero Carbon Energy Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Jinko Energy Storage Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Linyang Energy Equipment Co., Ltd., China Energy Construction Energy Storage Technology (Wuhan) Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Ronghe Yuan Energy Storage Co., Ltd.. The partnerships focus on large-format batteries and core energy storage products, with total contracted volume exceeding 50GWh.

With its new product launch, safety certifications, and large-scale orders, EVE Energy has further demonstrated its technological expertise and market strength in the large-format battery storage segment. The company stated that it will continue to deepen its core capabilities in high-capacity energy storage and work with global partners to drive the development of the energy storage industry ecosystem.

By PR Newswire

EVE Energy

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TagTag:
EVE Energy 6.9MWh battery system

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