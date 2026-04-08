Milken Index shows Southeast Asia resilience and growth

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Economies in Southeast Asia continue to display encouraging trends of calibrated growth amidst global headwinds, prompting renewed attention from global investors, according to the Milken Institute's latest Global Opportunity Index 2026 report focusing on high-growth markets in emerging and developing Southeast Asia. The Global Opportunity Index (GOI) is an annual ranking published by the Milken Institute that evaluates the investment attractiveness of emerging and developing economies using 101 variables across five categories: Business Perception, Economic Fundamentals, Financial Services, Institutional Framework, and International Standards & Policy.

The newly published report uncovers notable trends in the region. Chief among others, the six growth markets in Southeast Asia has attracted 8.2 percent of total capital inflows to emerging and developing economies from 2021 to 2024. Foreign direct investment (FDI) accounts for more than 70 percent of total inflows to the region, underscoring the region's growing importance as a destination for global capital. High-performing countries like Malaysia score exceptionally well in nearly every category listed in the GOI, while Indonesia, the largest economy in the group, has seen a dramatic improvement in its financial sector, rising from 78th to 38th in Financial Services since 2022. The Philippines ranks 6th globally in Economic Performance, supported by strong post-pandemic growth, though governance and regulatory challenges continue to weigh on its overall standing. Vietnam achieved an impressive 7.1 percent growth in real GDP, the fastest among the group in 2024. The country ranks 2nd in Economic Performance and 14th in Financial Size and Conditions, reflecting strong growth alongside a rapidly deepening financial sector. Meanwhile, Cambodia and Laos lag behind their regional peers, facing persistent institutional weaknesses that constrain their investment environments.

"Southeast Asia's growth story remains compelling, but investors are becoming increasingly selective. We are seeing a continued shift in global capital toward high-growth emerging markets, and Southeast Asia is a key beneficiary of that trend. Countries that can maintain macroeconomic stability while deepening their financial systems and strengthening governance will be best placed to attract long-term investment," said Matthew Aleshire, director of Geo-Economics at the Milken Institute and one of the authors of the report.

Key findings from the Milken Institute's 2026 Global Opportunity Index:

Malaysia ranks highest in the region and 23rd globally, anchored by strong institutions and robust economic fundamentals. It ranks 17th in Financial Services and 18th in Business Perception globally.

Vietnam ranks second in the region and 39th globally, placing 2nd in Economic Performance and 14th in Financial Size and Conditions, reflecting strong economic growth and financial sector development.

Indonesia, the region's largest economy, has made significant gains in Financial Services, rising from 78th place globally in 2022 to 38th place, driven by expanded financial access (28th).

The Philippines combines strong growth prospects (5.7 percent projected GDP growth in 2026) with more uneven investment conditions, performing well in Economic Performance (6th), while lagging in Business Perception (56th) and Institutional Framework (59th) globally, highlighting governance and regulatory challenges that may constrain longer-term investment prospects for the country.

While not included in the group due to its status as a developed economy, Singapore consistently ranks among the top 20 most attractive countries to investors on the GOI, placing 7th in this year's ranking. The country stands out in Financial Services, placing 3rd in Financial Size and Conditions and 11th in Financial Access, and performs strongly in Business Perception and International Standards and Policy, ranking 4th in both categories.

How the Global Opportunity Index Evaluates Countries:

To create the index, the Milken Institute evaluates investment opportunities using 101 variables organized into five categories and 14 subcategories. The five major categories are Business Perception, Economic Fundamentals, Financial Services, Institutional Framework, and International Standards & Policy. The variables within these categories measure a broad range of angles of a country's investment potential, including economic openness and performance, business constraints, and workforce talent and diversity. Data sources include the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations, and Transparency International.

The 2026 GOI also incorporates updated indicators to reflect the evolving drivers of investment trends, including data from the World Bank's Business Ready project, and expands the GOI's coverage of the digital economy to capture both the quality and extent of countries' digital infrastructure and technology adoption.

Access the full 2026 Global Opportunity Index report at milkeninstitute.org.