Infosys and Harness partner on AI enterprise transformation

BENGALURU, India, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, and Harness, the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate agentic AI-led software delivery transformation for enterprises globally.

This collaboration aligns the combined capabilities of Infosys Topaz Fabric and Infosys Cobalt, with the Harness Software Delivery Platform to drive improvements in productivity, software engineering, AI governance, and time-to-market at scale. Infosys Topaz Fabric is a purpose-built agentic services suite – a multi-layer AI fabric that unifies infrastructure, models, data, applications, and workflows into a composable, agent-ready ecosystem.

Engineering teams often spend a majority of their time on downstream activities, such as testing, deployment, security, governance, reliability, and cost optimization, relying on manual and fragmented processes that slow releases and increase operational risk. Infosys and Harness aim to address these challenges by standardizing and automating the end-to-end path from code to production by applying AI to everything after code across the software delivery lifecycle. The collaboration brings context-aware intelligence and automation into software delivery.

Together, Infosys and Harness will offer integrated solutions designed to support large–scale modernization and transformation programs, with a focus on complex, high–scale, and regulated environments.

Harness' delivery intelligence is grounded in real-world signals, helping enterprises apply AI in a safer, more governed, and auditable manner. When integrated with Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings, these capabilities are designed to support consistent deployment across hybrid and multi–cloud environments.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said, "As AI accelerates change, enterprises need delivery systems that are faster, more reliable, and governed by design. Our collaboration with Harness combines Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt offerings to help clients unlock AI value and translate their AI ambition into scalable, reliable execution – with trust and governance built in. Together, we are enabling a more disciplined path from innovation to production, embedding security, compliance, and resilience into how software is delivered across complex environments. This is an important step in helping enterprises adopt AI responsibly, accelerate outcomes, and sustain long–term advantage."

Jyoti Bansal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Harness, said, "As AI accelerates code generation, the real challenge for enterprises is ensuring that innovation reaches production safely and efficiently. This creates what we call the AI Velocity Paradox: development speeds up, but downstream processes like testing, security, compliance, and deployment struggle to keep pace – introducing new risk and complexity. By bringing Harness's intelligent delivery platform together with Infosys' deep enterprise expertise, we're helping organizations deliver AI-driven software innovation with greater speed, predictability, and control."

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