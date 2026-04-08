U Power signs $3.19 million investment agreements

SHANGHAI, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U Power Limited (Nasdaq: UCAR) (the "Company" or "U Power"), a provider of AI-integrated solutions for next-generation energy grids and intelligent transportation systems, today announced that on April 7, 2026, it entered into subscription agreements (the "Subscription Agreements") with seven purchasers, for the sale of 2,900,000 Class A Ordinary Shares (each, a "Share" and collectively, the "Shares") of the Company at $1.10 per Share (the "Transaction").

Gross proceeds to the Company from this Transaction will be $3,190,000. The closing of the Transaction contemplated hereby is expected to take place on or about April 7, 2026, and has been approved by the Company's board of directors. The Company intends to use the proceeds from this Transaction to support its expansion across both new and existing key markets, enhance and scale its core operations, and accelerate the deployment of its proprietary battery-swapping solutions.

Johnny Lee, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of U Power, stated: "We deeply value the continued support of our shareholders and are especially encouraged by their participation in this Transaction. We believe, the Transaction reflects a strong alignment with investors who recognize the intrinsic value of our platform and the upside potential we are working to unlock through disciplined execution and strategic investments."

Additional details regarding the Transaction are set forth in the Company's Current Report on Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2026.

The Shares issued in the Transaction were offered in an offshore transaction to persons who are not U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and have not been registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act, or pursuant to an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act, and in each case only in accordance with applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.upower-limited.com/.