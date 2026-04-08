Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

U Power signs $3.19 million investment agreements

April 08, 2026 | 09:41
(0) user say
The Chinese electric vehicle company secured capital commitments from strategic investors through subscription share offerings.

SHANGHAI, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U Power Limited (Nasdaq: UCAR) (the "Company" or "U Power"), a provider of AI-integrated solutions for next-generation energy grids and intelligent transportation systems, today announced that on April 7, 2026, it entered into subscription agreements (the "Subscription Agreements") with seven purchasers, for the sale of 2,900,000 Class A Ordinary Shares (each, a "Share" and collectively, the "Shares") of the Company at $1.10 per Share (the "Transaction").

Gross proceeds to the Company from this Transaction will be $3,190,000. The closing of the Transaction contemplated hereby is expected to take place on or about April 7, 2026, and has been approved by the Company's board of directors. The Company intends to use the proceeds from this Transaction to support its expansion across both new and existing key markets, enhance and scale its core operations, and accelerate the deployment of its proprietary battery-swapping solutions.

Johnny Lee, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of U Power, stated: "We deeply value the continued support of our shareholders and are especially encouraged by their participation in this Transaction. We believe, the Transaction reflects a strong alignment with investors who recognize the intrinsic value of our platform and the upside potential we are working to unlock through disciplined execution and strategic investments."

Additional details regarding the Transaction are set forth in the Company's Current Report on Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2026.

The Shares issued in the Transaction were offered in an offshore transaction to persons who are not U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and have not been registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act, or pursuant to an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act, and in each case only in accordance with applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.upower-limited.com/.

By PR Newswire

U Power Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
U Power Investment agreements Electric vehicle company

Related Contents

U Power advances in Thailand heavy truck battery-swap market

U Power advances in Thailand heavy truck battery-swap market

U Power completes 30 battery-swap trucks for Thailand pilot

U Power completes 30 battery-swap trucks for Thailand pilot

VinFast clinches $100m green financing deal with MUFG

VinFast clinches $100m green financing deal with MUFG

SEA’s First Smart Battery Swap Hub Launches

SEA’s First Smart Battery Swap Hub Launches

U Power Files 2024 Annual Report with SEC

U Power Files 2024 Annual Report with SEC

U Power and Sumitomo Mitsui to Launch Battery-Swap Taxis in Phuket

U Power and Sumitomo Mitsui to Launch Battery-Swap Taxis in Phuket

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Grand Signature Resort by M Village earns global recognition

Grand Signature Resort by M Village earns global recognition

Singlomics begins phase 1 trial of DXP-106 in China

Singlomics begins phase 1 trial of DXP-106 in China

Infosys and Harness partner on AI enterprise transformation

Infosys and Harness partner on AI enterprise transformation

Virtual IT Group acquires Security Centric in ANZ expansion

Virtual IT Group acquires Security Centric in ANZ expansion

China-Indonesia blue economy cooperation advances aquaculture

China-Indonesia blue economy cooperation advances aquaculture

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Qualcomm names 28 startups for 2026 Vietnam Innovation Challenge

Qualcomm names 28 startups for 2026 Vietnam Innovation Challenge

AIC to build $2.1bn AI data centre in Ho Chi Minh City

AIC to build $2.1bn AI data centre in Ho Chi Minh City

FDI surges in Vietnam as Q1 capital climbs 43 per cent on-year

FDI surges in Vietnam as Q1 capital climbs 43 per cent on-year

Vietnam amends measurement rules

Vietnam amends measurement rules

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020