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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sondo AI reaches 10 million users, 1 million subscribers in first year

April 08, 2026 | 09:09
(0) user say
The artificial intelligence music video platform achieved the milestone user base while converting one million to paid subscriptions during its inaugural year.

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered music video creation platform Sondo has exceeded ten million global users, with more than one million paid subscribers, marking a major milestone less than a year after its April-25 debut in 2025. Since launch, over fifteen million music videos have been created on the platform.

Conventional music videos and commercial shoots usually demand extensive planning. Scouting locations, building sets, casting and intensive post‑production, all these often stretch timelines and inflate budgets beyond creative value. These processes are also inflexible; once filming ends, resolving creative issues usually requires expensive reshoots. Meanwhile, achieving precise audio-visual alignment still depends on labor-intensive manual editing, making it difficult to maintain a consistent emotional flow.

Sondo directly addresses these entrenched limitations through a suite of AI‑driven innovations that reshape the end‑to‑end creative workflow. The platform automatically analyzes melodies, lyrics, and emotional cues to create storylines and scene layouts. It also utilizes millisecond‑level syncing, advanced lip‑sync technology, and cinematic-quality human modeling to bring everything together smoothly. This process generates a high‑fidelity visual framework with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Its fully automated "Import‑Generate‑Export" pipeline removes barriers that once limited access to professional‑quality production. After uploading materials, creators receive an HD, studio‑level music video within minutes, without any manual editing. The platform further enables real‑time creative intervention, offering instant rendering previews that allow adjustments to plotlines, effects, and scene transitions mid‑generation. These responsive tools ensure each final output aligns closely with individual artistic direction.

Beyond creation, Sondo supports a dynamic in‑app community alongside direct distribution to major global social platforms. Integrated cross‑platform publishing and monetization tools streamline the path from idea to audience, helping transform creative work into sustainable commercial opportunities.

Sondo AI opens a new chapter in music‑driven visual production, offering an all‑in‑one environment for composition, design, and cinematic rendering. It empowers creators, producers, artists, and brands to craft high‑impact visuals with a single Generate action, making professional‑grade storytelling universally accessible.

Start creating today with Sondo AI!

To learn more, please visit https://www.youtube.com/@SondoAI.

By PR Newswire

Sondo AI

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Sondo AI artificial intelligence music video platform

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