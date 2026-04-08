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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Virtual IT Group acquires Security Centric in ANZ expansion

April 08, 2026 | 09:47
(0) user say
The Australian managed services provider purchased the cybersecurity firm strengthening capabilities across Australia and New Zealand markets.

SYDNEY, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual IT Group (VITG) today announced the acquisition of Australian cybersecurity consultancy Security Centric, expanding its security capability at a time when mid-market organisations across Australia and New Zealand are facing a sharp rise in both the frequency and sophistication of cyber threats.

With origins in defence and federal government, Security Centric brings expertise in managed detection & response, GRC & advisory, security engineering and technical assurance. Its team will join VITG's expanding security practice, forming a combined group of approximately 45 cybersecurity specialists. This strengthens VITG's 24/7 ANZ Security Operations Centre (SOC), automation platform, and end-to-end security offering.

The partnership strengthens customer outcomes by deeply integrated technology and cyber functions normally available only to large enterprise teams.

Sash Vasilevski, CEO of Security Centric said, "Our customers will see continuity with meaningful uplift. The same trusted team will now be supported by deeper engineering capability, automation expertise, and national reach."

Vasilevski will step into the role of Chief Security Officer (CSO) on VITG's executive team.

VITG is an Australian founded MSP and MSSP with ten offices across Australia and New Zealand. It has more than 400 employees, supporting mid-market organisations and their business systems, helping them to stay stronger and more secure, as they face increasing technology complexity, security threats and rapid AI adoption.

The acquisition also reinforces a shared mission to help customers stay ahead of fast evolving threats.

Maurice McCarthy, CEO at VITG said, "Mid-market organisations across ANZ are being hit harder and more often by increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Security Centric brings exceptional capability and a pragmatic, customer-first mindset that aligns strongly with VITG's vision. Together, we will deliver scalable, security-led outcomes that give customers confidence and resilience in a rapidly changing environment."

www.vitg.com.au

By PR Newswire

Virtual IT Group

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TagTag:
Virtual IT Group Security Centric ANZ

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