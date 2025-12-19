Corporate

Central Chidlom cements status as Bangkok luxury flagship

December 19, 2025 | 19:37
(0) user say
Following a major renovation, the department store now solidifies its position as a premier global luxury destination.

BANGKOK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Chidlom has firmly established itself as a luxury flagship under the identity "The Store of Bangkok." It has become a key global shopping destination, serving as a lifestyle hub that seamlessly blends fashion, art, food, and inspiration.

Central Chidlom's transformation into 'The Store of Bangkok' is built upon four defining pillars:

(1) The Store of Curation, offering selected global and local brands and exclusive labels; (2) The Store of Design, showcasing a creatively envisioned space; (3) The Store of Excellent Services, delivering personalized care; and (4) The Store of Community, serving as a lifestyle destination for all generations. This transformation sets a new standard for Thai department stores on the global stage, seamlessly integrating the offline and online worlds.

This vision was internationally recognized when Central Chidlom was named the 'Most Innovative Department Store in the World' by the Intercontinental Group of Department Stores (IGDS) the global association representing leading department stores worldwide.

Key highlights of this transformation

First-in-Thailand Launch Destination:
Central Chidlom is the chosen location for the Thai debut of over 20 global brands across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and home design in 2025. Brands such as Valentino Beauty, Emporio Armani, Matin Kim, and Versace Home have launched here.

Premium Foodie Destination:
The Public Market on the 1st floor has become a premium food hub, featuring renowned international eateries such as Cheung Hing Kee, which has opened its first branch in Thailand at Central Chidlom.

Iconic Façade & Seasonal Interiors:
The exterior façade has become a new city landmark, continuously refreshed with art and design. Interior decorations change seasonally, featuring creative designs and collaborations with both local and international artists, ensuring that every visit delivers a 'new' experience.

Exclusive Signature Events:

Central Chidlom hosts highly anticipated signature events, including CENTRAL CHIDLOM LUXE NIGHT OUT and the global flower festival, CENTRAL 78TH ANNIVERSARY 2025 – THE ART OF FLOWERS.

The transformation's success is reflected in results as of 30 November 2025:

  • Average transaction value increased by 20%
  • Foot traffic rose by 10%
  • Sales from tourists accounted for 20% of total sales
  • New-generation customers grew by 16%
  • Top customers' (Cenfinity) spending rose by 30%

Central Chidlom's success underscores its commitment to delivering world-class customer experiences for local shoppers, new-generation consumers, and international tourists alike.

By PR Newswire

Central Chidlom

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Central Chidlom Bangkok luxury flagship Central Chidlom Luxury

