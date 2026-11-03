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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Philandart Studio launches HYPEVERSE virtual K pop group

November 03, 2026 | 10:40
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Production company Philandart Studio introduced HYPEVERSE, a virtual K-pop music group built by international digital artists specifically targeting Gen Z audiences across North America.

SEOUL, South Korea, NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artists from Japan, the United States, Korea and Europe unite to create a new entertainment multiverse for Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Philandart Studio introduces HYPEVERSE as the first virtual K-pop idol group built for American fans.

All five artists speak English at a native level, connecting with fans through their personalities and humor.

Blending pop, anime-inspired fantasy and pet companions, the group opens a multiverse where music connects different worlds. HYPEVERSE invites young fans to see their differences as strengths and believe in the future they can create.

The studio says U.S. fans find its videos fun and entertaining. Comments include "on replay for days now!!" and "I love the song and can't wait to see more of the group's success!"

Released October 7 through Universal Music Korea, the pre-debut single "Weirdo" celebrates individuality and the freedom to love what you love.

HYPEVERSE earned the Next Icon award as "Most Anticipated Virtual Idol of 2027" in the topceleV News Awards 2026, presented by Korea's No. 1 virtual entertainment media outlet.

Top K-pop producers, world-class virtual production and advanced AI technology bring its expanding universe to life.

"We want to create content that inspires young people to stay hopeful and creative in the age of AI." — Simon Shin, founder of Philandart Studio

Watch: https://youtu.be/QN9EsXNnKkw

By PR Newswire

PHILANDART STUDIO

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Philandart Studio HYPEVERSE virtual K-pop music

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