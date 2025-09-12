Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CASEKOO Orange iPhone 17 Case 2025: MagSafe, Stand & 12ft Drop Proof

September 12, 2025 | 15:17
(0) user say
Citrus-fresh polycarbonate shell hides metal kickstand and lens hood-launch coupon cuts 40% and adds free 24h delivery in US & EU.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global creative powerhouse CASEKOO has today announced the launch of its highly anticipated case collection for the all-new iPhone 17, unveiling a signature, multi-functional case in a bold, fresh ORANGE colorway engineered to complement the advanced features of Apple's latest flagship device.

What Orange brings

To further highlight the innovation behind its latest collection, CASEKOO is showcasing its proprietary SHOCKPROOF technology, designed to deliver advanced protection without compromise. The cases are meticulously engineered with precision cutouts that provide seamless access to the iPhone 17's enhanced camera system and new Action Button. Responsive, tactile buttons ensure smooth usability, while raised bezels protect both the screen and camera lenses when placed on flat surfaces. Offering military-grade drop protection, the collection safeguards the iPhone 17 against unexpected impacts—all while maintaining a slim profile and sleek, vibrant aesthetic.

Another standout feature is its multi-functional MAGIC STAND, which now rotates 360 degrees for perfect viewing angles in both portrait and landscape mode, making it ideal for streaming content, attending video calls, or following recipes hands-free.

What Orange means

"With every new iPhone, we see a surge in demand for personalization, but this year it's different. Users aren't just customizing; they're optimizing," said Ralph, Founder of CASEKOO. "They want accessories that actively enhance their experience. Our 'ORANGE' isn't just a color; it's a response to modern freedom. It's a functional, mood-boosting tool designed to empower users to engage with their device on their own terms—liberating their hands to pursue their passions, fostering genuine connection through more dynamic conversations, or simply offering a vibrant, daily reminder of confidence and joy with every interaction."

Key features of the Orange Case

360° Rotatable Kickstand: Provides versatile hands-free viewing both vertically and horizontally for movies, calls, and more.

ICover - Semi-Covered Design Camera Protection: Adds reinforced protection around the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max's enlarged camera bump.

Perfect Fit: Precision cutouts for all ports, buttons, and the iPhone 17's new camera array.

Drop Protection: Advanced U-SHOCK 3.0 airbags with reinforced tri-layer corners deliver pro-level drop protection.

Patented MagPrime: 2x stronger magnetism with near-zero power loss — faster, safer, and fully MagSafe compatible.

Premium Finish: The striking orange color is paired with a smudge-resistant coating that feels great in hand.

By PR Newswire

CASEKOO

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CASEKOO iPhone 17 MagSafe

Related Contents

Coehl iPhone 17 Case Pastel Shimmer 2025: Minimalist Must-Have

Coehl iPhone 17 Case Pastel Shimmer 2025: Minimalist Must-Have

SKINARMA iPhone 17 Case 2025: Military-Grade Survival Armor

SKINARMA iPhone 17 Case 2025: Military-Grade Survival Armor

AMAZINGTHING TITAN PRO iPhone 17 Case 2025: 360° MagSafe Armor

AMAZINGTHING TITAN PRO iPhone 17 Case 2025: 360° MagSafe Armor

BON $18M Apple Health Deal 2025: Non-Invasive Glucose Watch

BON $18M Apple Health Deal 2025: Non-Invasive Glucose Watch

CASEKOO: Explore The Luminous Enigma and Let the enchanting artistry of Tarot Ignite your Intuition and Enlightenment.

CASEKOO: Explore The Luminous Enigma and Let the enchanting artistry of Tarot Ignite your Intuition and Enlightenment.

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Aitu IFA 2025 AI Garment Gold Award: 3D Knit-to-Fit in 10 Minutes

Aitu IFA 2025 AI Garment Gold Award: 3D Knit-to-Fit in 10 Minutes

Xinjiang Daqo Litigation Update 2025: $60M Dispute Settled, Shares Rally

Xinjiang Daqo Litigation Update 2025: $60M Dispute Settled, Shares Rally

Corero Nextwave DDoS Thailand 2025: Real-Time Scrubbing <1s

Corero Nextwave DDoS Thailand 2025: Real-Time Scrubbing <1s

ANTA Southeast Asia Expansion Plan 2025: 1,000 Stores by 2028

ANTA Southeast Asia Expansion Plan 2025: 1,000 Stores by 2028

HMJ Hotels Fall Winter Retreat 2025: Nature Stays From $99/Night

HMJ Hotels Fall Winter Retreat 2025: Nature Stays From $99/Night

Cheetah Mobile Q2 2025 Earnings: Revenue Up 18%, AI Tools Drive Growth

Cheetah Mobile Q2 2025 Earnings: Revenue Up 18%, AI Tools Drive Growth

Latest News

Aitu IFA 2025 AI Garment Gold Award: 3D Knit-to-Fit in 10 Minutes

Aitu IFA 2025 AI Garment Gold Award: 3D Knit-to-Fit in 10 Minutes

Xinjiang Daqo Litigation Update 2025: $60M Dispute Settled, Shares Rally

Xinjiang Daqo Litigation Update 2025: $60M Dispute Settled, Shares Rally

Corero Nextwave DDoS Thailand 2025: Real-Time Scrubbing <1s

Corero Nextwave DDoS Thailand 2025: Real-Time Scrubbing <1s

Cross-border e-commerce opens new doors for Vietnam

Cross-border e-commerce opens new doors for Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020