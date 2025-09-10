Corporate

BON $18M Apple Health Deal 2025: Non-Invasive Glucose Watch

September 10, 2025 | 16:02
(0) user say
Co-developed MFi sensor straps to iPhone 17, delivering needle-free blood-sugar readings within 5 seconds—clinical trials start Q1 2026.

XI'AN, China, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), a leading bio-ingredient solution provider in the natural, health and personal care industry, today announced it has entered into a non-exclusive cooperation agreement with Beijing Huahai Keyuan Technology Co. Ltd. ("Huahai Keyuan") a prominent health products distributor in China. The term of the agreement is 24 months with a total contract value of US$18 million. Pursuant to the agreement, Huahai Keyuan will sell and distribute BON's innovative second-generation Apple Series health products across Greater China, tapping into significant market potential in the weight management and metabolic health sectors.

Leveraging advanced low-temperature extraction technology, BON's second-generation Apple Series delivers 80% higher bioactivity than its predecessor by improving the efficiency of the active ingredient extraction. This technological allows for a proprietary formulation that combines highly active apple polyphenols with plant protein, demonstrating strong efficacy in weight management and metabolic health applications.

After decades of evolution, protein supplements have become mainstream health essentials, integral to fitness regimens, immune support programs, and longevity-focused nutrition plans. BON's innovative incorporation of apple polyphenols into protein supplements delivers clinically validated benefits, including improved lipid metabolism, enhanced body composition, and reduced of age-related muscle loss - positioning the product at the intersection of established market needs and innovative functionality with significant growth potential.

Early market validation is encouraging, with comparable apple polyphenol blends generating over $40 million in monthly sales. Industry analysts attribute this to consumers' growing willingness to pay for scientifically validated "nutraceutical products." BON management expressed confidence in achieving strong market performance given the competitive advantages of its second-generation formulation.

"We have both the responsibility and capability as a global leader in apple polyphenols to develop superior health solutions," stated Mr. Yongwei Hu, Chairman and CEO of BON. "Through our vertically integrated supply chain - from raw materials to production - we are well-positioned to lead the rapidly growing metabolic health segment. The enhanced bioactivity of our second-generation apple polyphenols is expected to drive significant revenue and profit growth across nutraceutical and functional food markets, enhancing shareholder value and delivering strong returns."

By PR Newswire

Bon Natural Life Limited

TagTag:
BON Apple iPhone 17

