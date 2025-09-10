Corporate

AMAZINGTHING TITAN PRO iPhone 17 Case 2025: 360° MagSafe Armor

September 10, 2025 | 15:40
(0) user say
Aerospace titanium, 15-Magnet ring and lens-guard rails headline the flagship—early birds snag 30% coupon plus free tempered glass.

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAZINGTHING today announced a new range of accessories for the iPhone 17 lineup, headlined by the TITAN PRO series. Built on dependable protection and transparent aesthetics, the TITAN PRO series refines craftsmanship for smoother everyday use. From a steadier grip and stronger protection to precise MagSafe alignment, TITAN PRO delivers reliable performance for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

TITAN PRO Series: Five signature models

  • MINIMAL: crystal-clear case with anti-yellow TPU, stain resistance, and X-CUSHION PRO 7 corner absorption. Light, comfortable, tested to 7.7-ft drops.
  • TITAN PRO Grip Ring Set: detachable multi-angle grip ring for portrait or landscape use. Reinforced with X-CUSHION PRO 7, rated for 12-ft drops.
  • TITAN PRO MagSpin: 360° rotating stand with MagSafe alignment and 20% stronger magnets, offering smooth one-handed use.
  • TITAN PRO+: multi-function stand case with 12-ft protection, Capture Button protector, lanyard compatibility, and folding kickstand for hands-free viewing.
  • TITAN Lens Protector: sapphire glass with reinforced metal frame, 96% transmittance, AR anti-glare, and oleophobic coatings for true-to-life imaging.

Screen Protection: TITAN Filter 7 and TITAN Vision 7
TITAN Filter 7 integrates a dust mesh blocking 98% of micro-dust at the earpiece, with 92% light transmittance and 330μm clarity. TITAN Vision 7 adds AR anti-glare coating with the same Filter 7 mesh, delivering smooth touch, edge coverage, and certified 5-ft impact resistance.

TITAN MAX: The flagship
At the pinnacle, TITAN MAX features aramid fiber construction with meticulous detailing, structural rigidity, and enhanced MagSafe alignment. It represents AMAZINGTHING's vision of "The most refined iPhone case."

Lifestyle Collection

  • OMNI: geometric styling with precise Capture Button access for bold protection.
  • CLOUDIE MagSpin: liquid silicone grip with 360° magnetic ring, 20% stronger alignment.
  • GLAMOUR: understated luxury in daily use. GLAMOUR AllSkin uses PU leather with a camera-frame stand; GLAMOUR Folio adds a magnetic cover with dual card slots.

Availability
The iPhone 17 accessory lineup rolls out through AMAZINGTHING direct channels and authorized retailers. Pricing varies by model and region.

By PR Newswire

AMAZINGTHING

iPhone 17 AMAZINGTHING TITAN PRO iPhone 17 Case

