BW Industrial expands strongly and reinforcing pioneering position

BW Industrial (BW) continues to affirm its leadership role in Vietnam with over 10 million square meters of industrial land and 59 projects across nine provinces. Through a flexible expansion strategy, modern ready-built factory (RBF) models, and deep local understanding, BW has become a trusted partner, attracting global businesses to Vietnam. Amid both challenges and opportunities, Lance Li, CEO of BW, spoke with VIR's Bich Ngoc about his insights of investment prospects and market drivers.

BW has made strong progress in the industrial and logistics real estate market. Could you share more about the group's expansion strategy moving forward?

Vietnam's industrial and logistics real estate market is being fuelled by increasing foreign direct investment (FDI). Among its segments, ready-built factories (RBFs) are growing rapidly, with supply expected to reach 9.7 million sq.m by 2027. Demand is primarily driven by industries such as electronics, precision manufacturing, and automation, sectors that require modern infrastructure, strict regulatory compliance, energy efficiency, and flexible scalability.

Seizing this trend, BW continues to expand its portfolio in strategic locations. The company manages more than 10 million sq.m of industrial land with 59 projects across nine key provinces and cities throughout Vietnam.

Given global economic uncertainties, many industries face difficulties and even recession. Why does BW remain committed to expanding investment and development?

Despite global headwinds, Vietnam continues to attract strong foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows.

According to data from the General Statistics Office (Ministry of Finance), as of September 30, foreign investors had poured $28.54 billion into Vietnam, up 15.2 per cent from the same period last year.

Post-pandemic, the “just-in-time” model has shifted to “just-in-case”, with businesses seeking resilient supply chains, greater localisation, and stricter compliance with rules of origin.

From now until 2027, the “go global” trend among Chinese enterprises will drive capacity expansion, followed by their suppliers, benefiting Vietnam thanks to its proximity to China and reduced geopolitical risks.

Moreover, Vietnam's economy is transitioning towards higher-value sectors such as electronics and semiconductors, creating strong demand for modern factories and warehouses.

BW positions itself as a strategic partner, offering international-standard factories and warehouses that help investors quickly establish operations in Vietnam.

What steps is BW taking to create its unique competitive advantages?

Vietnam's RBF market has evolved from fragmented, small-scale development into a more professional, large-scale model led by institutional investors. BW has asserted its pioneering position through project quality, development scale, and a network of strategic locations.

BW's modern factory and warehouse leasing model meets demands for rapid deployment, high technical and environmental standards, and has strongly attracted enterprises from China, Taiwan, Singapore, Europe, and the US.

With over 400 tenants from more than 20 countries, BW has become a trusted partner of FDI manufacturers, logistics providers, and e-commerce companies, clear evidence of the global supply chain shift towards Vietnam.

Green development is becoming a key strategy for many developers to attract tenants. How is BW approaching this?

BW's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitment is deeply embedded in its corporate culture. All of our new projects undergo rigorous environmental impact assessments and environmental due diligence processes from the outset. BW is also expanding solar power systems across all operational projects.

BW invests in developing high-quality and sustainable ready-built factories, utilising premium COLORBOND® steel from BlueScope

Thanks to its green transition efforts, BW has achieved multiple LEED certifications, with the latest being LEED GOLD for the BW Xuyen A Logistics Park and BW Vinh Loc 1 Industrial Hub.

As sustainability becomes a core competitive advantage, BW strengthens its position by integrating green solutions, drawing the attention of both domestic and international investors.

