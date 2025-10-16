Corporate

BW Industrial expands strongly and reinforcing pioneering position

October 16, 2025 | 09:47
BW Industrial (BW) continues to affirm its leadership with over 10 million square meters of industrial land and 59 projects across nine provinces.

BW Industrial (BW) continues to affirm its leadership role in Vietnam with over 10 million square meters of industrial land and 59 projects across nine provinces. Through a flexible expansion strategy, modern ready-built factory (RBF) models, and deep local understanding, BW has become a trusted partner, attracting global businesses to Vietnam. Amid both challenges and opportunities, Lance Li, CEO of BW, spoke with VIR's Bich Ngoc about his insights of investment prospects and market drivers.

BW has made strong progress in the industrial and logistics real estate market. Could you share more about the group's expansion strategy moving forward?

Vietnam's industrial and logistics real estate market is being fuelled by increasing foreign direct investment (FDI). Among its segments, ready-built factories (RBFs) are growing rapidly, with supply expected to reach 9.7 million sq.m by 2027. Demand is primarily driven by industries such as electronics, precision manufacturing, and automation, sectors that require modern infrastructure, strict regulatory compliance, energy efficiency, and flexible scalability.

Seizing this trend, BW continues to expand its portfolio in strategic locations. The company manages more than 10 million sq.m of industrial land with 59 projects across nine key provinces and cities throughout Vietnam.

Given global economic uncertainties, many industries face difficulties and even recession. Why does BW remain committed to expanding investment and development?

Despite global headwinds, Vietnam continues to attract strong foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows.

According to data from the General Statistics Office (Ministry of Finance), as of September 30, foreign investors had poured $28.54 billion into Vietnam, up 15.2 per cent from the same period last year.

Post-pandemic, the “just-in-time” model has shifted to “just-in-case”, with businesses seeking resilient supply chains, greater localisation, and stricter compliance with rules of origin.

From now until 2027, the “go global” trend among Chinese enterprises will drive capacity expansion, followed by their suppliers, benefiting Vietnam thanks to its proximity to China and reduced geopolitical risks.

Moreover, Vietnam's economy is transitioning towards higher-value sectors such as electronics and semiconductors, creating strong demand for modern factories and warehouses.

BW positions itself as a strategic partner, offering international-standard factories and warehouses that help investors quickly establish operations in Vietnam.

What steps is BW taking to create its unique competitive advantages?

Vietnam's RBF market has evolved from fragmented, small-scale development into a more professional, large-scale model led by institutional investors. BW has asserted its pioneering position through project quality, development scale, and a network of strategic locations.

BW's modern factory and warehouse leasing model meets demands for rapid deployment, high technical and environmental standards, and has strongly attracted enterprises from China, Taiwan, Singapore, Europe, and the US.

With over 400 tenants from more than 20 countries, BW has become a trusted partner of FDI manufacturers, logistics providers, and e-commerce companies, clear evidence of the global supply chain shift towards Vietnam.

Green development is becoming a key strategy for many developers to attract tenants. How is BW approaching this?

BW's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitment is deeply embedded in its corporate culture. All of our new projects undergo rigorous environmental impact assessments and environmental due diligence processes from the outset. BW is also expanding solar power systems across all operational projects.

Thanks to its green transition efforts, BW has achieved multiple LEED certifications, with the latest being LEED GOLD for the BW Xuyen A Logistics Park and BW Vinh Loc 1 Industrial Hub.

As sustainability becomes a core competitive advantage, BW strengthens its position by integrating green solutions, drawing the attention of both domestic and international investors.

To explore the new landscape of industrial real estate, tackle emerging challenges, and discuss forward-looking strategies, VIR, in partnership with the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association, will host the fifth annual Vietnam Industrial Property Forum on October 29 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Themed “Embracing Change, Positioned to Lead”, the forum will explore Vietnam's position in the global investment and supply chain landscape, while highlighting new growth drivers for the sector.

The event will also dive into next-generation industrial park models – green, digital, and integrated with data and logistics – and discuss policy, infrastructure, and institutional reforms needed to attract strategic capital.

The forum, which will be livestreamed on VIR's various platforms, will feature a main forum with leading Vietnamese and international speakers, and will honour outstanding industrial real estate developers with green strategies. There will also be sites visits, as well as an exhibition on products, services, and models of eco-industrial parks and green development.

More information, please visit vipf.vir.com.vn
BW and ESR break ground on two joint venture projects in Bac Ninh

BW and ESR break ground on two joint venture projects in Bac Ninh

BW Industrial Development JSC (BW), Vietnam's leading logistics and industrial real estate developer, and ESR Group Limited (ESR; SEHK Stock Code: 1821), Asia-Pacific's leading real asset manager powered by the New Economy, have announced the commencement of construction of two double-storey projects with a total gross floor area (GFA) of 270,000 sqm in Bac Ninh.
BW achieves significant milestones with 10th project launching in 2024

BW achieves significant milestones with 10th project launching in 2024

On October 18, BW Industrial Development JSC reached a significant milestone with the ground-breaking of its latest project in the southern province of Dong Nai, the only logistics project within a 5-km radius of Long Thanh International Airport.
BW Industrial plans for IPO in Vietnam

BW Industrial plans for IPO in Vietnam

BW Industrial, a logistics and industrial property developer, aided by the US Warburg Pincus is continuing to explore the Vietnamese market with a plan for an initial public offering (IPO) soon, according to The Business Times.

By Bich Ngoc

