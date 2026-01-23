Corporate

BTL Wins Patent Enforcement Against WonderFace

January 23, 2026 | 15:19
(0) user say
The aesthetic technology company successfully defended its intellectual property rights for the EMFACE device, securing legal protection against the competing WonderFace product.

PRAGUE, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL Group, a global leader in medical technologies, today announced the successful resolution of multiple patent infringement proceedings against Lexter Microelectronic Engineering Systems S.L. ("Lexter"), the manufacturer of the WonderFace device.

The settlement follows patent infringement litigation initiated by BTL in multiple jurisdictions to protect its proprietary EMFACE® technology. As a result of the settlement, Lexter has agreed to cease the manufacture, global marketing and distribution, and use of facial treatment technologies and associated disposables that simultaneously combine radiofrequency and electrical muscle stimulation.

As a leader in medical innovation, BTL owns a robust international patent portfolio protecting fundamental aspects of energy-based technologies.

"The global and definitive impact of this settlement testifies to our dedication to defending BTL's intellectual property and protecting the investments of our customers," said Tomas Schwarz, CEO of the BTL Group.

For more information about EMFACE®, visit www.emface.com.

By PR Newswire

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Tag:
BTL BTL Group Patent enforcement WonderFace intellectual property rights

