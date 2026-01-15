Corporate

Flyer King Unveils Brand Refresh for 2026

January 15, 2026 | 13:16
(0) user say
The company introduces a repositioned brand identity and new tagline as it enters the year, reflecting evolved market positioning and strategic direction to better connect with contemporary audiences.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 January 2026 - Founded in 2013 with a focus on street promotions and flyer distribution, Flyer King (洗樓王) officially announced the launch of its new brand slogan-“The First Choice for Brand Event Planning”-as the company enters 2026.

Flyer King Repositions Its Brand for 2026, Launches New Slogan

The new slogan represents a significant upgrade to Flyer King’s brand positioning and marks a clear strategic direction for the company in 2026: transitioning from a pure execution-driven team to a comprehensive, integrated marketing partner, built on years of hands-on industry experience.

Founder Chloe Yeung stated that a brand is the result of long-term accumulation, and promotional strategies must continuously evolve alongside market changes. The launch of the new slogan is a clear response to Flyer King’s future development direction, grounded in years of practical experience.
From Street-Level Execution to Integrated Marketing: The Next Chapter of Transformation Over the years, Flyer King has accumulated extensive market insights through a large number of frontline promotional campaigns. The company has observed that consumer decision-making has shifted from single-point exposure to multi-platform, multi-touchpoint integrated experiences.

As the market environment becomes increasingly complex, demand for integrated marketing solutions continues to rise. In response, Flyer King has steadily adjusted its service structure over the past few years. By 2026, the company has fully implemented its transformation strategy—expanding beyond traditional street execution to include brand event planning, online-to-offline integrated promotion, outdoor advertising, event production, and content marketing.

The company emphasized that promotion is no longer a one-off execution task. To achieve sustainable and scalable results, campaigns must integrate strategic planning, on-site experience design, and post-campaign exposure management, forming a complete and effective promotional ecosystem.
Looking Ahead: From Execution Provider to Long-Term Strategic Partner With growing experience and strengthened capabilities, Flyer King has increasingly established long-term partnerships with corporate clients. Entering a new phase of development in 2026, the company continues to increase investment in event planning, creative design, cross-platform content integration, and brand management, while further expanding its integrated marketing strategies to help brands build sustainable visibility and engagement.

Founder Chloe Yeung reiterated the company’s core philosophy: Brand promotion is not a one-time action, but a long-term process that allows brands to remain visible and memorable.

Based on this belief, Flyer King continues to strengthen its street promotion execution while simultaneously offering event planning, cross-platform exposure strategies, experience design, and post-campaign optimization, enabling brands to create consistent and memorable visibility across street, online, and event environments.
4A Membership: A Symbol of Transformation Milestones In September 2025, Flyer King officially became an Associate Member of the Hong Kong 4A’s (Association of Accredited Advertising Agents), laying a solid foundation for its long-term transformation.

According to founder Chloe Yeung, this professional recognition not only affirms the team’s past efforts, but also serves as a critical starting point for the company’s new positioning in 2026—driving continued advancement in strategic planning and event planning capabilities, and further elevating overall service standards.
New Slogan, New Positioning: Advancing Brand Event Planning in 2026 The new slogan, “The First Choice for Brand Event Planning,” clearly communicates Flyer King’s service positioning as it enters a new phase in 2026:

  • Moving beyond the role of a traditional flyer distribution company
  • Fully evolving into a professional team specializing in event planning and integrated marketing
  • Focusing on street promotions, brand events, and online integrated marketing as core strengths
  • Committed to delivering sustained and effective brand exposure and engagement

The company stated that the new slogan will serve as a guiding principle for future marketing strategies and service upgrades, helping clients better understand Flyer King’s core value and its development blueprint for the next stage.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Official Website: www.flyerking.com.hk Enquiries: https://wa.me/85294046128

By Flyer King

