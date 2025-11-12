Black Friday Deals Just Dropped on Amazon Singapore as New Gifting Trends Emerge

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2025 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) - The holidays just got bigger! Amazon Singapore today unveiled its line-up of Black Friday Big Deals, kicking off a 12-day sale from 20 November to 1 December with hundreds of thousands of offers across favourite categories. With discounts from top international brands including LEGO, SharkNinja, Miele and Tosowoong Korean skincare products, shoppers can tick off wish lists and stock up on everyday essentials – all at amazon.sg/blackfriday.



As Singapore gears up for one of its biggest shopping seasons, new YouGov research commissioned by Amazon Singapore offers a closer look at what's driving local shoppers this year. The study found that among younger shoppers (aged 18–24), more than half (57%) identify as Deal Optimisers when shopping for themselves – comparing, curating, and waiting for attractive promotions. But when it comes to buying for others, that number drops sharply to 28%. It's a clear reminder that even the most bargain-savvy shoppers are happy to spend a little more when it's for someone they care about.



The study also revealed that when it comes to what builds trust when shopping online, authenticity matters most. The study found that honest ratings and verified reviews are key to purchase decisions, helping shoppers cut through the noise and buy with confidence. Half of Singaporeans (50%) aged 25 to 34 say trusted reviews directly influence what they add to cart. Across all ages, transparency in pricing (38%) and authenticity through verified sellers (31%) remain top priorities.



"Our study shows that Singaporeans are shopping smarter as they're thoughtful about value, but even more focused on authenticity," said Peter Li, Director, China & Singapore, International Store, Amazon. "At Amazon, we're committed to helping customers shop with confidence, through reliable delivery and a wide selection of trusted sellers. Our Black Friday big deals and the Amazon Holiday Giftorium are designed to bring that assurance and joy together, making it easier and more fun for everyone to find what they love this season."



Big Deals for Everyone: The Season to Gift, Save and Smile

The joy of gifting starts here. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or yourself (because we all deserve a little something), Amazon Singapore's Black Friday Big Deals make it easy to find great gifts – and maybe a few surprises along the way.

Beauty, Home and Personal Care Save up to 50% off on Bioderma Save up to 40% off on L'oreal Paris, Garnier, La Roche Posay and more Save up to 30% off on Neutrogena, OGX and Aveeno, and an additional 15% off when you purchase any 3 or more products Up to 20% off Tosowoong Korean skincare products Up to 25% off Axis-Y Korean skincare products



Baby and Toys Save up to 40% off on Transformers, Nerf, Play-Doh, Monopoly Save up to 40% off on Pigeon, and an additional 15% off when you purchase any 3 or more products Save up to 40% off on Jurassic World, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels, Barbie and more, with additional 15% off with any purchase of 3 or more products Save up to 30% off on LEGO Star Wars, F1, Botanical kits and more (With an additional gift with purchase on selected LEGO sets*[1]) Save up to 30% off ARTÉ pickleball paddles



Electronics

Save up to 45% off on Spigen cases and screen protectors Save up to 40% off Lencent chargers and travel adaptors Save up to 40% off Sennheiser headphones, audiophiles and earbuds Save up to 40% off on UGREEN chargers and cables Up to 30% off LG, with additional vouchers up to S$300 off Up to $100 off Nintendo Switch 2 Consoles



Home & Kitchen Save up to 50% off Tefal and WMF Save up to 30% off on Miele Save up to 40% off Dyson Save up to 40% off SharkNinja Save up to 35% off De'Longhi, Nutribullet, Kenwood and Braun products



Selections from Amazon Fresh & Fast Save up to 10% off French Selections with offering from Carrefour, Le Petit Depot, Huber's Butchery and more Buy 3 Whole Foods Market (WFM) and WFM 365 Products and get an exclusive Singapore-branded WFM tote bag for free* Buy 4 Get 20% Off Coca-Cola, Sprite, Schweppes and more Buy 4 Get 20% Off Cadbury, Sour Patch Kids and The Natural's Confectionary Buy 4 Get 20% Off best sellers from Magiclean, Biore, Laurier



Experience the Joy of Gifting at the Holiday Giftorium

Get the Most Out of Your Holiday Shopping on Amazon.sg

Big Wins, Bigger Savings: Make saving part of the fun this Black Friday with exclusive vouchers and offers at amazon.sg/voucherzone and redeem your vouchers at https://www.amazon.sg/flashvouchers/. S$12 off S$100 minimum purchase S$30 off S$300 minimum purchase - drops daily at 12pm for the first 100 customers who redeem and checkout) S$60 off S$600 minimum purchase - drops daily at 6pm for the first 100 customers who redeem and checkout Offers apply to all products on Amazon.sg except (i) any products sold on the Amazon Fresh, Little Farms and Watsons stores on Amazon.sg ii) Infant and Baby formula products and iii) any products that are part of Amazon Basket promotion (i.e the "spend S$40, save 5% on select items" promotion).

Amazon.sg Gift Cards: When in doubt, give choice. Buy an Amazon.sg Gift Card worth S$220 and receive an extra S$15 credit from 20 November to 1 December at amazon.sg/giftcard.

Shop Smart with Prime: Members enjoy fast and free delivery on millions of eligible items, plus access to Prime Video and Prime Gaming, all for S$4.99/month. New customers can start with a 30-day free trial at amazon.sg/prime.

To celebrate Black Friday, Amazon Singapore is bringing the digital world of Amazon.sg to life through the Amazon Holiday Giftorium, an interactive gift discovery space designed to delight every type of gift-giver. The experience will take place at the Suntec City Atrium (Convention Centre, Level 1) from 22 to 23 November.This holiday season, Amazon Singapore makes shopping simple, rewarding and fun with more ways to save and enjoy your favourite deals.

For more information, visit Amazon.sg.