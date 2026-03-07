Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kiztopia opens family entertainment center in Johor Bahru

March 07, 2026 | 21:05
(0) user say
The children's activity venue operator launched its latest location at the Malaysian shopping mall targeting family recreation and educational programming.

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 March 2026 - Kiztopia, Singapore's leading family edutainment brand, officially celebrated the grand opening of its newest outlet at Toppen Shopping Centre, Johor Bahru on February 26, 2026. This milestone marks Kiztopia's third outlet in Malaysia since 2024 and its 22nd family edutainment centre across the Asia-Pacific region.

From left: Ms. Li San, Operations Manager of Kiztopia Malaysia; Ms. Heidi Tian, CEO and Founder of Kiztopia; Mr. Sergey Aristarkhov, Centre Manager of Toppen Mall; Ms. Su Wei, General Manager of Kiztopia Malaysia; and Mr. Nicholas Yong, COO of Kiztopia, commemorated the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new outlet.
From left: Ms. Li San, Operations Manager of Kiztopia Malaysia; Ms. Heidi Tian, CEO and Founder of Kiztopia; Mr. Sergey Aristarkhov, Centre Manager of Toppen Mall; Ms. Su Wei, General Manager of Kiztopia Malaysia; and Mr. Nicholas Yong, COO of Kiztopia, commemorated the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new outlet.

Founded in Singapore in 2019 with its flagship outlet at Marina Square, Kiztopia was awarded "Best Attraction Experience" at the Singapore Tourism Awards in 2021. Today, the brand operates across Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, with sub-brands including Kiztopia Club, Bouncetopia, SkyPark, Kiztopia Prestige, and Xventure — a sports and adventure concept designed for teens, adults and thrill-seekers.

The Johor Bahru outlet represents Kiztopia's continued commitment to expanding its footprint in Malaysia, bringing innovative and immersive family experiences to the southern region.

Speaking at the grand opening ceremony, Ms. Heidi Tian, Founder and CEO of Kiztopia, said:
"A very warm welcome to our grand opening ceremony at Toppen Shopping Centre today. This marks our third outlet opened in Malaysia since 2024 and our 22nd outlet in the APAC region. We are honoured to collaborate with Ikano Group and delighted to bring memorable experiences and timeless fun to all families in Johor and across Malaysia.

We are fully committed to Malaysia's market development and hope to bring more innovative and creative concepts and experiences to Malaysian families."

Ms. Su Wei, General Manager of Kiztopia Malaysia, added:
"This expansion reflects how much we value families in the South. Beyond the play zones, our team is here to create lasting memories — and we can't wait to see the smiles begin at Toppen."

Sergey Aristarkhov, Centre Manager of Toppen Mall, shared: "Toppen is not just a shopping mall; it is a place that creates meaningful experiences for families and children. This is what we believe in. We are proud to welcome Kiztopia as part of our experiential offerings, strengthening Toppen's position as a destination for family bonding and interactive play."

A world of imaginative play and active learning

Kiztopia is built around its core philosophy of "Play to Learn, Learn through Play." The Johor Bahru outlet features vibrant thematic play zones inspired by Kiztopia's eight unique IP-registered characters, each designed to stimulate creativity, physical activity, and social development.

Children can explore large-scale interactive playground structures, role-play zones that spark imagination, obstacle courses that encourage physical agility, and immersive activity areas that nurture teamwork and problem-solving skills.

Designed as a safe, engaging and enriching environment, the centre allows children to build confidence while strengthening family bonds through shared experiences.

Beyond daily play sessions, Kiztopia also offers curated birthday party packages and school visit programmes, providing customised, guided experiences that combine fun, education and memorable celebrations for children of all ages.

Strengthening Malaysia's family entertainment landscape

The launch at Toppen Shopping Centre reinforces Kiztopia's long-term commitment to Malaysia as a key growth market in Southeast Asia. By collaborating with Ikano Group and Toppen Mall, Kiztopia aims to deliver not just entertainment, but holistic family experiences that blend education, physical play and emotional connection.

With Malaysia's growing demand for premium indoor family attractions, Kiztopia continues to innovate with new concepts, seasonal events and cross-brand experiences such as Jumptopia™ and Splashtopia — signature inflatable event experiences that have delighted families across the region.

Visit Kiztopia at Toppen Shopping Centre

Families in Johor Bahru and surrounding areas are invited to experience Kiztopia's newest outlet at Toppen Shopping Centre and discover a dynamic space where imagination, learning and fun come together.

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://kiztopia.com.my/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Kiztopia Malaysia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Kiztopia Johor Bahru family entertainment center

Related Contents

JIN Gastrobar at Mid Valley Southkey launches new menu

JIN Gastrobar at Mid Valley Southkey launches new menu

Aurastone Opens Johor Fabrication and Showroom Facilities

Aurastone Opens Johor Fabrication and Showroom Facilities

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

PolyU spinoff debuts orthokeratology technology in Geneva

PolyU spinoff debuts orthokeratology technology in Geneva

Autism awareness gains attention in Hong Kong and mainland China

Autism awareness gains attention in Hong Kong and mainland China

VinFast partners with six Indonesian e-scooter dealers

VinFast partners with six Indonesian e-scooter dealers

Hong Kong tech wins third place at MedTech Innovation World Cup

Hong Kong tech wins third place at MedTech Innovation World Cup

Vietnam mobilizes political system to combat illegal fishing

Vietnam mobilizes political system to combat illegal fishing

HOFA launches second Digital Art Awards with PhillipsX in Hong Kong

HOFA launches second Digital Art Awards with PhillipsX in Hong Kong

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020