Tech Innovator acquires Nexxus Building Trivium for asset management

March 09, 2026 | 11:44
The technology company purchased the commercial property to establish dedicated facilities for its real estate portfolio operations.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 March 2026 - In a vote of confidence in Hong Kong's vibrant and enduring business environment, Nexxus Building, a landmark Grade‑A commercial property in Central's prestigious CBD, has been acquired by a leading figure in the technology sector. Trivium Asset Management ("Trivium"), an Asian real estate investment and asset management firm, has been appointed as Nexxus Building's Asset Manager ("AMC" or Asset Management Company), taking charge of the asset's comprehensive management and operations.

Under new ownership, Nexxus Building is set to undergo a forward‑looking transformation integrating next‑generation technologies with world‑class professional management. The revitalization aims to redefine the building's market positioning, enhance its tenant experience, and reinforce its status as an iconic and premier Grade‑A property in the heart of Hong Kong's CBD.

Leveraging Trivium's extensive expertise, the enhancement programme will incorporate smart‑building management systems and sustainability‑driven upgrades designed to meet the evolving needs of global tenants. The reimagined Nexxus Building aims to attract financial institutions, fintech platforms, and technology enterprises, reaffirming Central's position as Asia's dynamic financial and innovation hub.

Wilfred Ma, Managing Partner of Trivium Asset Management, said, "Trivium is honored to be entrusted with the role of Asset Manager ("AMC" or Asset Management Company) for Nexxus Building, one of Hong Kong's most iconic commercial landmarks. Drawing on our track record in real estate investment and operations across Hong Kong and Japan, we are committed to implementing forward‑thinking strategies that enhance tenant value, optimize building performance, and unlock Nexxus Building's full potential as a commercial anchor in the city's core."

Originally built in 1962 as the former headquarters of Hang Seng Bank, Nexxus Building has been a witness to Hong Kong's rise as a global financial centre. Following a major renovation in 2008 and the addition of a direct footbridge to IFC and the Airport Express in 2020, the building continues to host multinational corporations, leading financial institutions and professional services firms, and premium retail tenants - including the iconic Hong Kong Bankers Club - reinforcing its status as one of Central's most distinguished Grade‑A office towers.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Trivium Asset Management

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Contact us

