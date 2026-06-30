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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Binzhou's Leap from Manufacturing to Intelligent Manufacturing

June 30, 2026 | 09:51
(0) user say
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and Ministry of Finance have jointly named Binzhou as part of the third batch of pilot cities for national manufacturing technological transformation, accelerating the city's shift to intelligent production.

BINZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 June 2026 - Recently, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Finance jointly released the list of China's third batch of pilot cities for the new technological transformation of the manufacturing sector. Binzhou City in Shandong Province has successfully been selected and is eligible for up to 300 million yuan in national fiscal incentives.

Wind Power Industry
Wind Power Industry

Along the banks of the Yellow River, Binzhou in Shandong Province is witnessing a surge in industrial development. In the smart workshops of Weiqiao Pioneering Group, robotic arms move with precision and agility; at the command center of Chambroad Holdings, data from pipelines spanning thousands of miles updates in real time; at the port terminals, high-end aluminum products and fine chemical goods are continuously loaded onto vessels, setting sail for global markets.

This industrial hub boasts 37 out of the country's 41 industrial categories, forming six trillion-yuan-level industrial clusters, including high-end aluminum, fine chemicals, and smart textiles. A total of 82 products rank among the top in China or hold leading global market shares. Binzhou has been listed among China's Top 100 Advanced Manufacturing Cities for four consecutive years.

In 2025, the industrial enterprises above designated size in Binzhou achieved operating revenue exceeding RMB 1.06 trillion, crossing the trillion threshold for the second consecutive year. Total profits reached RMB 77.73 billion, with a profit margin of 7.3%, both ranking first in Shandong Province. Value-added industrial output above designated size accounted for 38.9% of the city's GDP growth, cementing industry as a key pillar of economic development.

Binzhou's transformation has been driven by extending technological upgrading from individual enterprises to entire industrial chains. From 2023 to 2025, three clusters, i.e., lightweight aluminum new materials, intelligent textiles, and functional nutritional products, were successively selected as provincial-level advanced manufacturing clusters. The proportion of R&D investment in GDP has remained the highest in Shandong for five consecutive years. Six national-level excellent smart factories, 32 provincial-level advanced smart factories, and 66 green factories above the provincial level have taken root here, turning intelligent manufacturing and green transformation from blueprints into reality.

From an industrial city to an intelligent manufacturing powerhouse, Binzhou is steadily advancing on the path of new industrialization with practical actions, writing a new chapter of high-quality development.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Binzhou Information Office

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Intelligent Manufacturing Intelligent manufacturing powerhouse Technological transformation Binzhou

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