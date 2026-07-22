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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

11:11 Systems partners with Cato Networks on SASE solution

July 22, 2026 | 10:52
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11:11 Systems partnered with Cato Networks to deliver a managed Secure Access Service Edge solution, combining SD-WAN and cloud-native networking with 11:11's connectivity and cyber resilience expertise for distributed enterprises.

SYDNEY, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 11:11 Systems, a leading managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the global availability of its 11:11 Managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution and a new strategic partnership with Cato Networks.

11:11 Managed SASE is a fully managed secure connectivity solution leveraging Cato Networks AI-native network security platform. This solution brings together intelligent SD-WAN, cloud-delivered security and global connectivity into a single offering. It enables organisations to simplify and secure access across branch offices, data centres, users and cloud environments, reducing complexity without sacrificing performance or control.

Built on the Cato Networks cloud-native SASE platform, 11:11 Managed SASE combines zero trust network access (ZTNA), firewall as a service (FWaaS), secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), advanced threat protection and centralised visibility into a unified managed experience. 11:11 also delivers 24x7x365 monitoring and support, incident management integration and operational accountability to help customers limit vendor sprawl, increase agility and free internal teams to focus on higher-value priorities.

The offering is backed by 11:11's broader networking, cloud and cyber resilience capabilities. Through its global backbone, carrier-agnostic connectivity options and integrated portfolio spanning cloud, backup, disaster recovery and security services, 11:11 gives customers a practical path to modernise network and security architecture while strengthening resilience across the business.

"Enterprises are under pressure to support users, applications and locations that are more distributed than ever, while limiting complexity and improving security," said Justin Giardina, CTO, 11:11 Systems. "Our Managed SASE solution provides customers with a unified approach to modernising networking and security, along with the visibility, support and flexibility they need to thrive in a rapidly changing environment."

According to Karl Soderlund, global channel chief, Cato Networks, "As enterprises move beyond fragmented legacy networking and security stacks, they need a simpler way to gain visibility, context and control across hybrid work environments and reduce the operational burden on IT. Through our partnership, we can address these challenges head on and deliver end-to-end visibility and protection in a single service built for the reality of modern work."

The joint offering is well suited for distributed enterprises, multi-site organisations, hybrid workforce initiatives, SD-WAN refreshes, security modernisation efforts and businesses with limited IT resources. 11:11 meets customers where they are by supporting existing environments, simplifying multi-vendor operations and serving as a single provider accountable for network, security, cloud and data integration.

This partnership expands 11:11's Network as a Service portfolio and follows Forrester's inclusion of 11:11 Systems in its report, "The Secure Access Service Edge Services Landscape, Q1 2026."

By PR Newswire

11:11 Systems

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