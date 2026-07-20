Forest City SFZ releases tourism data as RTS Link nears completion

JOHOR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2026 - Forest City Special Financial Zone (Forest City SFZ), Malaysia's pioneering special financial zone and emerging lifestyle and leisure hub, today released updated visitor data and travel guidance ahead of the upcoming 2026 peak travel season. New visitor data now confirms that Forest City has recorded approximately 4 million coastal visitors, over 100,000 golfers and 57 international events at its golf resort, and more than 260,000 guests at its two hotels in 2025, reinforcing its status as a growing cross-border tourism and leisure destination. The figures come as the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link approaches completion, with passenger service expected to begin in January 2027, further enhancing transportation convenience.

An elevated view across Forest City Golf Resort in Johor, Malaysia — home to two 18-hole championship courses whose Classic Course has ranked among the Top 100 Golf Courses in Asia for seven consecutive years.

Identification: Visitors should ensure they bring valid identification for vehicle entry.

Import Allowances: Per-passenger import allowances on goods carried back into mainland Malaysia or into Singapore are strictly governed by the respective customs authorities. Visitors are encouraged to check the latest government guidelines and current allowances for Malaysia or Singapore before making purchases.

Singapore Residents: GST relief thresholds and specific allowances for alcohol and tobacco are set by Singapore Customs; please verify these against the official live portal when visiting.

From Mode Approx. time Notes Singapore CBD Car via Second Link ~40 min Tuas Checkpoint; allow weekend buffer Singapore Changi Airport Car via Second Link ~60 min Most direct from arrival Singapore Woodlands RTS Link (passenger Jan 2027) ~5 min crossing + transfer S$5–S$7 fare; confirm onward connection Johor Bahru CBD Car ~30 min Local taxi or e-hailing Senai International Airport Car ~50 min Domestic + regional gateway

Forest City SFZ is a coastal development in Johor, Malaysia, located approximately 2 km across the Tebrau Strait from Singapore. It was then designated a Special Financial Zone by the Malaysian government in August 2023. The Malaysian Parliament passed five federal bills in July 2024 designating Pulau Satu as the country's fifth duty-free island, and the first that visitors can enter directly by vehicle.For travellers, Forest City SFZ offers a 4 km publicly accessible coastline, two championship-rated golf courses (including its Classic Course, which has ranked in the Top 100 Golf Courses in Asia for seven consecutive years), guided mangrove eco-tours, sea fishing trips, and duty-free shopping. It is currently the only duty-free island in Malaysia that can be entered by vehicle without a ferry.The 4 km coastline and surrounding environment are designed to make visitors forget they are only minutes away from the city. Soft sand beaches slope gently into the water, shallow enough for children to paddle and deep enough for kayakers, windsurfers, and other water sports enthusiasts to find their rhythm. It is this unpretentious charm that has drawn approximately 4 million coastal visits in 2025 — offering an open, welcoming, and peaceful place that doesn't feel too far from home.The wider development sits within roughly 2.86 million m² of green space — including both golf courses, parks, mangrove corridors, and landscaped public zones — with over 400 documented plant and animal species recorded on‑site. For visitors interested in the island's natural beauty, guided mangrove eco‑tours run along the development's green corridor. A one‑ to two‑hour trip with a registered boat operator takes travellers past fish nurseries and bird habitats, with a stop to see the ongoing mangrove restoration work along the Johor coastline. Sea fishing trips depart from the marina with expert guides accompanying guests throughout the journey. Bookings can be made either through the hotel concierge or via official Forest Life app.Forest City has developed three core commercial districts, bringing together over 100 shops that cover a diverse range of business formats, including international dining, duty‑free shopping, retail, healthcare, finance, and leisure and entertainment. Regular festivals, sports events, and cultural gatherings along the beachfront bring Forest City's "Eat · Play · Chill by the Sea" concept to life.A journey through Forest City Golf Resort reveals a landscape designed with nature in mind. Two 18‑hole championship courses sit side by side on a single property: the Classic Course, designed by veteran architect Liang Guokun, runs 7,138 yards across 69 hectares; the Legacy Course, a rare collaboration between Jack Nicklaus and Jack Nicklaus II, stretches 7,386 yards across 74 hectares. Both are GEO Certified, a mark of environmental stewardship that audits water use, biodiversity, energy, and waste.The Classic Course has placed in the Top 100 Golf Courses in Asia for seven consecutive years (2020–2026), a feat few courses can claim. In 2026, it climbed 14 places to No. 36 in Asia and retained its title as No. 1 in Malaysia. The Legacy Course, meanwhile, ranked No. 49 in the Asia‑Pacific Top 100 (2024–2025). In 2025, the resort welcomed over 100,000 golfers, serving as a vibrant hub for both casual golfers and professionals.For travellers seeking events to experience, the resort hosts more than 50 tournament dates annually, including pro‑am events and corporate days. 57 major tournaments were held in 2025. The wider development hosts more than 100 international events a year — from endurance races to lifestyle festivals, including the Challenge Malaysia triathlon scheduled for October 2026.Forest City was gazetted as a duty-free island under five Federal bills passed by the Malaysian Parliament in July 2024. This transformation has positioned Forest City as Malaysia's fifth duty-free island and the first that visitors can enter directly by vehicle, without a ferry crossing.Shelf prices on the gazetted categories — alcoholic beverages, chocolate and confectionery, cosmetics, perfumes, and other goods — are typically lower than equivalent purchases on the Malaysian mainland or in Singapore retail.For vehicle access, visitors should take the following into consideration:Forest City Marina Hotel is the development's flagship beachfront property, offering 283 rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame a 270-degree view across the Strait of Johor. Multiple dining outlets, a swimming pool, and conference facilities make it a versatile base for both leisure and business travellers. For golf-led trips, the Forest City Golf Hotel, winner of the prestigious Agoda 2025 Gold Circle Award, sits within the resort grounds and offers stay-and-play packages bundled with green fees on either course.Forest City Golf Hotel is a five-star retreat set within the 800-hectare Forest City Golf Resort, offering 298 spacious guestrooms and suites, including Superior and Deluxe Rooms, Superior and Deluxe Suites, a Family Suite and three Presidential Suites, many with views of the surrounding golf landscape. Guests can enjoy Asian, Western and international cuisine at the Tee-Off Restaurant, private dining spaces for family gatherings and business occasions, as well as café and lounge facilities.The hotel also provides direct access to championship golf, swimming pools, a gym, spa, golf shop, executive lounge, meeting rooms, a grand ballroom and event venues, making it suitable for leisure stays, golf getaways, corporate meetings and private celebrations.During tournament weekends and major events, the Marina Hotel typically operates at full occupancy, with overflow demand absorbed by short-term rental units.For longer stays and family groups, Forest City's residential blocks offer a substantial inventory of professionally managed serviced apartments, ideal for those seeking more space or a home-away-from-home experience. Blue Horizon Suites, a newly launched sea-view serviced residence in 2026, features panoramic ocean views and a comprehensive suite of modern amenities, including a swimming pool, private beach access, and close proximity to the golf course.Beyond accommodation, Forest City delivers an integrated lifestyle environment, with year-round dining options, the on-site Forest City International School (a CATS Global Schools campus), and the duty-free retail cluster on Pulau Satu.Forest City SFZ sits approximately 2 km across the Tebrau Strait from Singapore, closer to central Singapore than most Singaporeans are to Changi Airport. By road via the Tuas Second Link, the drive is roughly 40 minutes from Singapore CBD(Central Business District) and roughly 60 minutes from Changi Airport.From Johor Bahru CBD, the journey takes approximately 30 minutes by car, while Senai International Airport is about 50 minutes away. This puts travellers at the coast, close enough for a spontaneous weekend escape, yet far enough to feel like a proper getaway. For Singapore-based visitors, hotel shuttles and chartered coaches via the Second Link are the most convenient option, with the journey offering a scenic Strait crossing as a picturesque introduction to the destination.The RTS Link, targeted for completion in December 2026, will reduce the Bukit Chagar–Woodlands North crossing time to about five minutes, with an expected fare of approximately S$5–S$7 and peak capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour per direction.Singapore weekend visitors can arrive on Friday evening via the Second Link, with the journey from Singapore's CBD taking approximately 40 minutes. The stay-and-play package offers a low-friction entry point: two nights' accommodation at the Forest City Golf Hotel, daily breakfast, and one round of 18 holes on the Classic Course. Saturday and Sunday can be split between golf and the 4 km public coastline, with duty‑free shopping and a long brunch on Pulau Satu before the return crossing.Malaysian families on a long weekend can fill an unhurried two‑day itinerary with the 4 km coastline, mangrove eco‑tours and water sports. The coastline has drawn approximately 4 million visitors in 2025, with school‑holiday weeks bringing the most coastal events. For families with children, the Forest City Water Park offers gentle water play zones and casual aquatic recreation suitable for younger visitors.Corporate groups, MICE planners and cross‑border professionals can utilise the Forest City Hotel's conference facilities and block-booking capabilities. The resort's 57 major golf tournaments in 2025 demonstrate its capacity to absorb large groups. The Marina Hotel spans over 830,000 sq. ft with 283 rooms, multiple dining outlets, a fitness centre and a swimming pool. Once the RTS Link begins passenger service in January 2027, Forest City will become viable as a same‑day cross‑border meeting venue for Singapore‑based groups, with the Bukit Chagar–Woodlands North crossing reduced to approximately five minutes.A single weekend at any leisure destination can tell only a small part of the bigger story. But the data — 4 km of public coastline, two championship golf courses with a seven-year Asia's Top 100 streak, status as Malaysia's fifth duty-free island, more than 100 events a year, and located just 2 km from Singapore, with an RTS Link offering passenger service from January 2027 — point to a growing travel destination backed by infrastructure and policy support.

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