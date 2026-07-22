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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MetaOptics deploys laser writer at University of Arizona

July 22, 2026 | 10:45
(0) user say
MetaOptics, listed on Catalist under ticker 9MT, entered an agreement to deploy its metalens Direct Laser Writer at the University of Arizona's Center of Semiconductor Manufacturing, advancing its US expansion.

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics" or the "Company," and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), announced that it has entered into an agreement to deploy its key metalens Direct Laser Writer ("DLW") system at the University of Arizona's Center of Semiconductor Manufacturing (the "University"). The agreement marks a critical step in advancing its U.S. expansion strategy and its collaborative research with world-class semiconductor stakeholders in Arizona. Installation of the DLW is expected to commence in 2027.

The DLW is designed for a 4-inch wafer to enable quick prototyping and fabrication of metalens samples within weeks. It also supports small-volume production for pilot builds and customer demand evaluation, enabling partners to iterate faster and move from concept to product more efficiently. The deployment of the Company's DLW will allow prospective customers in the U.S. to physically witness the system in action for their metalens prototyping needs. It will also support collaborative research and evaluation by the University's researchers under the guidance of Dr. Krishna Muralidharan of the University of Arizona's Department of Materials Science and Engineering. MetaOptics expects the deployment to generate user feedback and user demonstration opportunities, providing further technical validation of its metalens equipment and products, and serve as a launchpad to scale commercial production and collaboration in the U.S. market.

The deployment of its DLW serves as a key milestone for MetaOptics' U.S. expansion strategy, prospective U.S. customer engagement, and commercialization roadmap. It also positions the Group to support emerging U.S. initiatives in silicon photonics, co-packaged optics, and integrated photonics, where its metalens technology is directly applicable. The DLW will anchor a "mini foundry" at the University for small-volume, quick turnaround prototyping. Beyond research, the installation serves a commercial purpose: a U.S. demonstration site where potential distributors, universities, and research institutions can physically witness the DLW in operation. It will also produce metalens samples for prospective customers' evaluation. With Arizona's fast-growing semiconductor ecosystem home to world-class manufacturers and suppliers, the Company aims to leverage its presence at the University and the wider ecosystem to deepen engagement with prospective industry partners and end customers.

MetaOptics Executive Chairman Thng Chong Kim commented: "By placing our Direct Laser Writer within a world-class semiconductor research environment in Arizona, we will be able to strengthen technical validation and gather valuable user feedback. It also supports our ongoing engagements with potential industry partners and end-customers while showcasing our metalens manufacturing equipment to prospective distributors and institutions across the United States. We believe this deployment reinforces our broader U.S. expansion efforts and deepens our engagement in Arizona's world-class semiconductor ecosystem."

Find out more at www.metaoptics.sg.

By PR Newswire

METAOPTICS LTD

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TagTag:
MetaOptics Direct Laser Writer University of Arizona

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