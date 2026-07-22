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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Gastops delivers 20,000th MetalSCAN sensor to aerospace market

July 22, 2026 | 10:42
(0) user say
Gastops delivered its 20,000th MetalSCAN oil debris monitoring sensor to the aerospace market at the Farnborough International Airshow, marking a milestone for the Canadian condition monitoring company.

OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Gastops, a Canadian leader in intelligent condition monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions, announced the delivery of its 20,000th MetalSCAN® oil debris monitoring sensor to the aerospace market at the Farnborough International Airshow today.

This milestone marks nearly three decades of innovation and collaboration with leading aerospace manufacturers. Gastops began developing MetalSCAN® technology in the early 1990s for integration into the Pratt & Whitney F119 engine powering the F-22 Raptor. Following the delivery of the first production unit in 1997, the technology has become a trusted condition monitoring solution across some of the world's most advanced aerospace platforms. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX business.

The 20,000th aerospace MetalSCAN® sensor was delivered in June 2026 for Pratt & Whitney's F135 engine program, which powers all variants of the F-35 Lightning II.

Over the past 35 years, MetalSCAN® has been selected for numerous military and commercial aerospace programs and is now an integral bill-of-material component on several leading propulsion platforms, including:

  • Pratt & Whitney F119 engine for the F-22 Raptor
  • Pratt & Whitney F135 engine and Lift Fan system for the F-35 Lightning II
  • Eurojet EJ200 engine for the Eurofighter Typhoon
  • Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine family

MetalSCAN® technology enables operators to detect and monitor metallic wear debris in lubricated systems, providing critical insight into equipment health and supporting condition-based maintenance strategies. MetalSCAN® helps maintenance teams make informed decisions that improve operational readiness, reduce unnecessary inspections, and optimize lifecycle costs.

For Gastops, supporting these world-class aerospace programs represents a significant achievement for a Canadian small-to-medium enterprise.

"For more than 35 years, our research and innovation, and collaboration with our partners have advanced our condition monitoring technologies that improve the safety, performance, and availability of critical aerospace assets," said Daniel Obedi, Vice President, Aerospace Platforms at Gastops. "While MetalSCAN remains a core solution in our portfolio, we have also advanced complementary technologies such as ChipCHECK®, expanding the capabilities available to both commercial and defence operators worldwide."

While MetalSCAN® is widely recognized for its aerospace applications, the technology is also deployed across marine, energy, and industrial markets. To date, Gastops has delivered more than 50,000 MetalSCAN® sensors worldwide across all industries.

By PR Newswire

Gastops Ltd.

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TagTag:
Gastops MetalSCAN MetalSCAN sensor aerospace market

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