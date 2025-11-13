Corporate

Beyond Stocks & Bonds: VIR workshop explores Digital Assets amidst Vietnam's growth momentum

November 13, 2025 | 10:56
(0) user say
Vietnam Investment Review (VIR) is hosting a workshop on "The Allure of Asset Classes" in Hanoi on November 13 to discuss the latest developments across stocks, bonds, real estate, and digital assets.
Beyond Stocks & Bonds: VIR workshop explores Digital Assets amidst Vietnam's growth momentum

Pham Van Hoanh, editor-in-chief of VIR, said, "Despite headwinds in the global economy, Vietnam has maintained macroeconomic stability, and impressive growth momentum. While global growth hovers around 3 per cent, Vietnam stands out as a beacon of sustainable and stable growth, recognised by many international organisations as one of Asia's rising stars. The country continues to affirm its position with an economy approaching $500 billion, a stable political environment, increasingly modern infrastructure, and sweeping updates to financial and monetary policies.”

Hoanh further noted that the four Politburo resolutions have been hailed as “The Four Pillars” of national development. Resolution 57-NQ/TW focuses on the development of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. Resolution 59-NQ/TW emphasises international integration. Resolution 66-NQ/TW aims to innovate lawmaking and law enforcement to meet the development needs of the country. Resolution 68-NQ/TW concentrates on the development of the private economy. These resolutions have laid a sold foundation to improve market sentiment and create a legal framework for capital inflows, from the domestic to international markets.

“Looking at asset classes, we continue to witness a strong shift from stocks, bonds, and real estate to emerging areas such as digital assets, venture capital, and alternative investment funds,” he added.

Beyond Stocks & Bonds: VIR workshop explores Digital Assets amidst Vietnam's growth momentum

Vietnam's stock market capitalisation is equivalent to over 100 per cent of the country's GDP, with average daily liquidity worth billions of USD. The market upgrade from frontier to emerging status is being accelerated, paving the way for tens of billions of USD in potential inflows from global investment funds.

Meanwhile, the bond market is entering a more stable and transparent phase. The government has completed a regulatory framework, encouraging businesses to issue bonuses under control. Thus, the bond market will regain its role as a medium- and long-term capital channel for the economy. The development of the International Financial Centre also marks a significant milestone in positioning Vietnam on the regional and global financial map.

The real estate market continues to recover, supported by land policy reforms, credit measures, and rising demand for housing, urban infrastructure, and industrial parks.

At the same time, the emergence of digital assets – including cryptoassets and tokenisation of real-world assets, as well as fintech platforms – is opening up a new frontier for modern investment products.

Hoanh said, “The workshop will update and analyse the latest developments across various asset classes along with recent changes in the stock, gold, real estate, and digital asset markets. Thus, local and foreign investors can closely watch the developments to seize opportunities with the highest gains.”

The workshop will also delve into macroeconomic trends in 2026 and their impact on investment flows around the world. Experts will analyse the advantages and risks of asset classes while suggesting new solutions to develop a transparent, sustainable, safe, and effective market.

Beyond Stocks & Bonds: VIR workshop explores Digital Assets amidst Vietnam's growth momentum
'The Allure of Asset Classes' workshop maps Vietnam's financial outlook 'The Allure of Asset Classes' workshop maps Vietnam's financial outlook

As global headwinds continue to test investor confidence, Vietnam's financial markets are adapting to shifting capital flows and evolving asset dynamics.
Vietnamese trade over $600 million in crypto daily Vietnamese trade over $600 million in crypto daily

Vietnam is among the top five crypto markets in Asia-Pacific, with on-chain transaction value estimated at $220-230 billion between July 2024 and June 2025, averaging more than $600 million per day.
Tether explores investment prospects in Vietnam's digital asset sector Tether explores investment prospects in Vietnam's digital asset sector

Tether, the world's largest stablecoin issuer managing a reserve portfolio worth $177 billion, has expressed its intention to collaborate with Vietnamese enterprises to establish a digital asset trading platform.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
digital asset conference emerging assets stocks bonds real estate gold

