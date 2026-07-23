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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Samsung Biologics reports Q2 2026 financial results

July 23, 2026 | 10:31
(0) user say
Samsung Biologics, listed under ticker 207940.KS, reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, providing an update on its contract development and manufacturing business.

INCHEON, South Korea, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

"We delivered another quarter of solid execution while making meaningful progress on our growth strategy," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "Our continued investments in global operations and future capabilities are strengthening the foundation of our business and preparing us for the next phase of industry growth. As the biopharmaceutical landscape evolves, we remain committed to providing the scale, flexibility, and expertise our clients need to bring next-generation therapies to patients."

Financial Highlights

Samsung Biologics reported revenue of KRW 1,321 billion and operating profit of KRW 586 billion for the second quarter of 2026. Performance during the quarter reflected stable manufacturing operations across Plants 1 through 4 and disciplined execution across ongoing client programs. The company posted revenue of KRW 2,578 billion and operating profit of KRW 1,167 billion for the first half of 2026.

Cumulative contract value reached USD 21.6 billion, reflecting sustained demand from global clients for the company's integrated development and manufacturing services.

[Consolidated earnings for CDMO business, KRW billion]

Q2'26

Q2'25

YoY Change

Revenue

1,320.9

1,014.2

+306.7

Operating Profit

586.4

477.2

+109.2

EBITDA

698.5

572.1

+126.4

Business Updates and 2026 Outlook

Alongside stable business performance, Samsung Biologics made further progress on initiatives supporting its long-term growth strategy.

Following the acquisition of its Rockville manufacturing facility in Maryland, U.S. earlier this year, the company continued to integrate the site into its global manufacturing network while maintaining ongoing commercial manufacturing operations. Plant 5 remained on track for its planned ramp-up, with Process Performance Qualification (PPQ) activities gaining momentum during the quarter. Together, these milestones further expand Samsung Biologics' manufacturing network and reinforce its readiness to support future client programs.

Samsung Biologics also broadened its global presence through the opening of its Netherlands sales office in the third quarter of 2026, enhancing client proximity while strengthening regional support across Europe.

The company continued efforts to foster innovation across the biopharmaceutical ecosystem through the Life Science Fund, created jointly by Samsung Biologics, Samsung Bioepis, and Samsung C&T, and managed by Samsung Venture Investment. In May, the fund invested in Cartography Biosciences to support global collaboration in genomics-based antigen discovery and oncology drug development, and the following month, an additional investment worth KRW 200 billion was made to create the third Life Science Fund.

Samsung Biologics also plans to further advance its proprietary platform technologies to strengthen its core CDMO capabilities and expand expertise across diverse modalities, supporting changing industry needs and future innovation.

On the sustainability front, Samsung Biologics was included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for the fifth consecutive year, a recognition of the company's ongoing commitment to responsible business practices. During the quarter, the company also published its annual ESG report, further strengthening transparency and stakeholder engagement.

Samsung Biologics remains on track to achieve the upper end of its previously announced 2026 guidance. Looking ahead, the company will continue executing its expansion strategy through ongoing investments in its manufacturing network, global operations and future capabilities. The recently announced all-cash public tender offer to acquire PolyPeptide Group, which is expected to be completed toward the end of 2026, represents another strategic step toward broadening the company's portfolio into peptide therapeutics, expanding its global network, and reinforcing operational resilience in the face of evolving market demand.

For more details on performance and financials, please refer to the Earnings Release.

For more information, visit https://samsungbiologics.com/.

By PR Newswire

Samsung Biologics

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TagTag:
Samsung Biologics Samsung Biologics financial results Contract development manufacturing Global operations capabilities

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