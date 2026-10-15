CICC Global Institute hosts Q4 Macro Forum in Bangkok

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 October 2026 – On October 13, the CICC Global Institute (CGI) held its 2026Q4 Macro Forum in Bangkok, Thailand, under the theme "China's Economy amid Global Rebalancing: New Paradigms and New Industries". The forum featured welcome remarks, keynote speeches, two thematic dialogues and an evening discussion session.





Yanliang Miao, Chief Economist and Senior Managing Director of CICC, shared his insights on China's economic transformation and the evolving international monetary order in his opening remarks and keynote speech. He noted that understanding China requires a global rebalancing perspective, considering both the dynamism of emerging industries and the implications of the transition from old to new growth engines for jobs, incomes and demand. Alongside its green and digital transitions, China is also working toward a growth model supported by higher household incomes and services-led consumption. Turning to the international monetary order, he observed that shifts in the global economy, trade networks and financial technology are driving the evolution toward a more diversified international monetary system. Economic and trade strength do not automatically translate into international currency status: institutional credibility and the depth and breadth of financial markets remain central to understanding this evolution and the internationalization of the renminbi.



Huimin Wu, Executive Dean of CICC Global Institute and Deputy Head of Research Department at CICC, noted that, as discussed in The New Pattern of Dual Circulation, a book jointly published this year by CICC Global Institute and CICC Research Department, China's economy is entering a new stage of development. Its trade and outward investment are undergoing a paradigm shift, while emerging industries are becoming increasingly important drivers of growth in the global economy. These changes are both part of the broader process of global economic rebalancing and deeply shaped by it, giving rise to a new pattern of interaction between China and the global economy.



The forum brought together experts and industry representatives from institutions including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO), Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance (SAIF) at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, National University of Singapore, ICBC Standard Bank, Wood Mackenzie, and NSQ Capital. Discussions focused on the transformations of China's trade and outward investment and their global implications, as well as the prospects for emerging industries such as innovative pharmaceuticals, green energy, and artificial intelligence.



This marked the first time the CGI Quarterly Macro Forum was held in Southeast Asia. Taking place during the week of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings, amid international discussions on global economic opportunities and challenges, the event brought Chinese perspectives to the global conversation and offered Chinese insights into key issues concerning China's economy that are of broad international interest.



As an important part of CGI's ongoing efforts to strengthen international exchanges, present China's perspective, and foster a deeper understanding of China's economic transformation process, the event was an innovative exploration. Looking ahead, CGI will continue to deepen its international engagement and work toward building an international dialogue platform focused on China's economy, contributing to greater mutual trust and consensus, and playing a positive role in this cause.

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