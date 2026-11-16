BANGKOK, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NoVacancy Asia, the region's only trade show fully dedicated to hotel and accommodation innovation, returns to Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok on 24–25 November 2026. More than 3,000 hotel owners, operators, investors and solution providers are expected across two days of conference sessions, live product demos and deal-making.

Organised by Terrapinn, this year's edition is the largest yet. It brings 150+ speakers from groups including Accor, Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Minor Hotels, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Dusit, Wyndham, Radisson, Capella, Banyan Tree and Aman. The programme expands from six to eight tracks, adding dedicated stages for People & Culture and Guest Experience.

"NoVacancy Asia is a unique event in the region, focusing on how technology can unlock new opportunities for hotel and accommodation leaders so they can increase RevPAR, perfect their guest experience and bring down operating costs," said Paul Clark, Managing Director, Terrapinn Singapore. "If those are important to your business, there's no better place to spend two days this November."

A programme led by Asia's most senior hotel leaders

Across two days and eight free-to-attend tracks, 150+ speakers will share how they are tackling AI, direct bookings, pricing, payments, talent and sustainability. Tracks cover Hotel Leaders, Revenue & Distribution, Hotel Technology, Marketing, Design and Independent Hotels, plus new People & Culture and Guest Experience streams.

Expect candid panels, real-world case studies and interactive roundtables where attendees bring their own questions.

Speakers include:

Nida Wongphanlert, Managing Director, 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts

Andrew Langdon, Chief Development Officer Asia, Accor

Anchalika Kijkanakorn, Founder & Managing Director, AKARYN Hotel Group

Souffian Zaeraoui, Chief Hospitality Officer, Asset World Corporation

Nopparat (Kai) Aumpa, Senior Assistant Vice President & General Manager, Banyan Tree Bangkok

Antonio Saponara, General Manager, Capella Bangkok

Claudio Roscigno, Executive Vice President of Commercial, Centara Hotels & Resorts

Chetan Patel, Vice President of Marketing, Dusit International

Arisna Rochanapruk, Senior Vice President – Sustainability Development, The Erawan Group

Zach Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Hotel Royal Group

Saudi Khaneng, Country Lead HR – Thailand & The Maldives, IHG Hotels & Resorts

Rajan Khurana, Vice President & General Manager – Operations, Lebua Hotels and Resorts

Ugo Damiani, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Madison Hospitality

Priya Panjikar, Senior Director of Human Resources – Thailand, Cambodia, Laos & Myanmar, Marriott International

Nicholas Smith, Vice President Operations Asia, Minor Hotels

Thomas Tait, Chief Operating Officer – Southeast Asia, Narai Hospitality Group

Peerapon Kuakomoldej, Vice President Human Resources & Brand Culture, S Hotels & Resorts

Krid Kusumawalee, Senior Director, Development, Seibu Prince Hotels & Resorts

Matthew Faull, Executive Director & Senior Vice President of E-Commerce, Distribution & IT, Swiss-Belhotel International

Eudo Chan, Senior Director, Development South East Asia and Pacific Rim, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Together they will set out the decisions defining Asia's next chapter in accommodation, from development at scale to where leaders are placing their bets on technology, commerce, design and experience.

150+ exhibitors, live demos and a Start-up Zone

The show floor brings together 150+ sponsors and exhibitors across 14 innovation categories, from AI, robotics and automation to booking and reservations, payments, F&B, FF&E and sustainability. Visitors can see live demos of cloud PMS, pricing tools, smart access, payments and guest experience platforms.

Sponsors and exhibitors include Agilysys, Shiji Group, Stripe, Worldline, Worldpay, SiteMinder, RateGain, SALTO Systems, Duetto, STR, Cvent, Canary Technologies, Profitroom, PriceLabs, Plusgrade, HotelKey, Duve, BirchStreet, RoomPriceGenie, Roomstay, eMarketingEye and Squizify.

A dedicated Start-up Zone showcases emerging companies applying AI to guest service, operations and distribution, with founders on hand to meet visitors. The free event app lets attendees build a personal agenda across all eight tracks, browse exhibitors and navigate the floor.

Admission to the event is free for all to register and attend. For more information, please visit the website at www.terrapinn.com/NVA26PRNewswire

PRNewswire is the Official Media Partner for NoVacancy Asia 2026.

Event details

Event NoVacancy Asia 2026 Dates 24–25 November 2026 Venue Level 1, Ballroom 1–4, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand Tickets Free for hospitality and accommodation professionals Register www.terrapinn.com/NVA26PRNewswire

Programme and speakers are correct at the time of release and subject to change.

For media

Press attendance is complimentary. Accredited journalists are invited to cover keynotes, panels and the show floor, and interviews with speakers and exhibitors can be arranged on request. To request accreditation or interviews, contact the media team below.

Learn more at terrapinn.com.