Agoda expands Bangkok workforce to 4500 global employee milestone

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 October 2026 – Agoda, an online travel platform that is part of Booking Holdings, has its largest office worldwide in Bangkok, with more than 4,500 staff — over half its global workforce. The Bangkok team develops software algorithms, artificial intelligence, and data analytics that help drive the platform, which offers accommodations in more than 200 countries and territories.





Agoda has received investment promotion from the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) for International Business Center activity. Agoda's Bangkok base underscores Thailand's potential to become a tech talent hub.



Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the BOI, visited the office at the One Bangkok complex and met Agoda Chief Executive Omri Morgenshtern and senior management. The Bangkok site serves as Agoda's Global Tech & Operations Hub, with systems developed in Thailand deployed across a platform that lists more than 6 million properties in 39 languages. The company employs more than 8,000 people in 25 markets.

More than half of the Bangkok staff are Thai, while about 2,000 foreign specialists come from more than 80 countries. Roles range from software engineering, data science and AI to product management, marketing and international business management."Thailand has a deep pool of skilled people in data analytics, IT and communications, engineering and business management, and an open work culture where people of many nationalities collaborate well," Narit said. "Combining Thai and foreign expertise allows the company to place complex, high value-added activities in Thailand while creating opportunities to transfer knowledge, upgrade skills, and build the country's tech ecosystem over the long term."Agoda's foreign experts get help with visas and work permits in one place. The BOI, the Immigration Bureau, and the Department of Employment facilitate both through the Thailand Investment and Expat Service Center, a one-stop service at One Bangkok, where Agoda's office is also based. That helps experts from around the world join Thai teams quickly and conveniently. It suits a business that constantly trains, coordinates, and travels internationally.Agoda also runs a talent pipeline with Thai universities. Its Tech Camp Day, held three times a year, brings in more than 100 students per session, and its internship program takes more than 500 students a year from over 10 universities. More than 20 percent of interns have gone on to join the company."Working at a global technology company gives Thai professionals exposure to the standards, tools, and working methods of international teams," Morgenshtern said. "That experience can be carried into new businesses, startups, and the upgrading of companies across industries, spreading knowledge and supporting Thailand's long-term economic growth.""A global company like Agoda choosing Thailand as its main base for high-skilled technology work is an example of success in attracting investment driven by people and knowledge," Narit said. "These investments create high-value jobs and give Thais the chance to work with experts from around the world. The skills they gain today will help them build new businesses and develop the country in the years ahead."https://www.boi.go.th/en/index/

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