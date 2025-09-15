Ayden Sng Caltex Pit Stop Returns for Third Year at Holland Station

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 September 2025 - Chevron Singapore, which operates the Caltex retail brand, today announced the renewal of its partnership with Mediacorp artiste Ayden Sng as Caltex Brand Ambassador, marking their third consecutive year of collaboration.



To celebrate this milestone, Ayden will host a pop-up 'Ayden's Pit Stop' at Caltex Holland, 297 Holland Road on Saturday, 20 September from 11am to 1pm. Ayden will personally create and serve up his own special drink and give away signed Caltex branded merchandise for the first 100 customers who spend a minimum of $20 at Caltex's Star Mart or on Caltex with Techron® Fuel. All proceeds from 'Ayden's Pit Stop' will be donated to the Community Chest's SG60 fund.



"We are thrilled to continue our journey with Ayden, a multi-talented individual who truly embodies the passionate spirit of Caltex," said Leong Jee Wong, General Manager, Fuel Sales, Malaysia and Singapore. "Over the past two years, Ayden has been an inspiring advocate for our brand, connecting us with a new generation of motorists while embracing his own journey, in Singapore and beyond. This renewed partnership reflects our commitment to helping our customers navigate their own journeys with confidence and convenience, through a long-term collaboration that resonates with their values."



As a motorist himself, Ayden has personally experienced the benefits of Caltex's offerings, including the cleaning power of Techron® and the seamless convenience of the CaltexGO app. His advocacy for these products stems from his own desire for efficiency and reliability in his daily life.



"I am incredibly grateful and excited to continue being a part of the Caltex family for a third year," said Ayden Sng. "My family has been fuelling up at Caltex for years, so I can speak to the tangible benefits of Techron®, which keeps my car running smoothly. The CaltexGO app has also been a game-changer, saving me time and making every trip to the station so much easier. This partnership goes beyond a simple endorsement – it aligns with my personal values of seeking out quality, efficiency, and making a positive impact on the community."



Over the past year, Ayden has been at the forefront of several key Caltex initiatives, including:

Launch of the refreshed CaltexGO app: Ayden was a key figure in the launch of the refreshed CaltexGO app, showcasing its new, user-friendly features. He also starred in a Korean drama-inspired TV commercial that highlighted how the app makes every visit to a Caltex station more convenient and rewarding for motorists.

Ayden and Friends campaign: A successful charity event, which saw Ayden join forces with Caltex to launch the "Ayden and Friends" campaign which contributed to Chevron Singapore being conferred as a Company of Good – 1 Heart by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC). This recognition is a testament to the brand's and Ayden's dedication to corporate social responsibility. For the entire month of December 2024, every dollar spent on fuel via the CaltexGO app by registered users was matched by Chevron and donated over $12,000 to AWWA, helping them fuel their vehicles.

SG60 Picnic Box and Chair campaign: Ayden helped bring this community initiative to life, celebrating the nation's 60th anniversary. Chevron donated $2 for every picnic box or chair sold. The initiative raised $15,612 for the Community Chest's SG60 Fund.

Caltex customers can look forward to more exciting initiatives featuring Ayden and Caltex in the coming year. For the latest announcements, stay tuned to Caltex's official website and social media platforms.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.