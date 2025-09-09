Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AVATR XPECTRA Sedan Stuns Munich, Flips EV Beauty Script

September 09, 2025 | 15:00
(0) user say
Bavarian crowd drools over frameless suicide doors and hologram grille as Chinese newcomer vows Euro sales before next Oktoberfest.
MUNICH, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 September 2025 - AVATR Technology hosted the "AVATR Brand Day: A Brilliant New Horizon" at UTOPIA München and unveiled the world's first emotional intelligence (EI) concept car, AVATR VISION XPECTRA. The event also featured the limited-edition AVATR 012, co-created with Kim Jones, as well as the AVATR 11 Royal Theatre Edition and the AVATR 07 and 06, collectively showcasing the brand's latest advances in original design and intelligent technology.

The design of AVATR VISION XPECTRA draws inspiration from the "Force of Natural Energy." Its exterior is defined by clear, powerful lines that express composure and tension, while the interior blends premium materials with cutting-edge technology to create an intelligent, personalized immersive space. The vehicle is not merely a means of transportation; it is positioned as an emotional companion.

At the core of its intelligent interaction system, AVATR VISION XPECTRA features "The Vortex," which intuitively discerns user needs and responds to emotions through interactions using light, motion, and intuitive cues. The concept car also features "Smart Light Key" technology, integrating touch and gesture recognition, enabling users to seamlessly switch between advanced driver-assistance and fully autonomous modes.

Nader Faghihzadeh, Chief Design Officer of AVATR, explained: "AVATR VISION XPECTRA is an Emotional Intelligence (EI) companion shaped by energy and connected through emotion. Here, every journey becomes a vivid declaration of 'Emotional New Luxury'."

AVATR's Global Design Center in Munich crafted AVATR VISION XPECTRA, which brings together nearly 200 design and creative talents from 25 countries. Through this international collaboration, AVATR combines global cutting-edge design with its vision for future intelligent vehicles, shaping a unique design philosophy.

The debut of AVATR VISION XPECTRA not only demonstrates AVATR's exploration of original design but also reflects the brand's commitment to pioneering new possibilities for future mobility through the integration of original design and intelligent technology.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By AVATR

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AVATR AVATR VISION XPECTRA

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Qianhai Hands Out 72-Hour Pass to Lure Global Brains

Qianhai Hands Out 72-Hour Pass to Lure Global Brains

ONYX Unleashes Shama, Flex-Stay Goldmine for Digital Nomads

ONYX Unleashes Shama, Flex-Stay Goldmine for Digital Nomads

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

SJTU Antai MiM 6th in FT 2025 Ranking: Salary, Fees & ROI Data

SJTU Antai MiM 6th in FT 2025 Ranking: Salary, Fees & ROI Data

Canadian Solar Low-Carbon Panels Cut CO2 70% vs Standard Modules

Canadian Solar Low-Carbon Panels Cut CO2 70% vs Standard Modules

Digital Literacy for All: UNESCO 2035 AI Education Roadmap Explained

Digital Literacy for All: UNESCO 2035 AI Education Roadmap Explained

94% IT Leaders Fail Cloud Cost Optimization: 2025 Survey Insights

94% IT Leaders Fail Cloud Cost Optimization: 2025 Survey Insights

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020