Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AVATR & CHANGAN DEEPAL Redefine Luxury EV Design at IAA 2025

September 10, 2025 | 15:16
(0) user say
Frameless doors, crystal HUDs and vegan-leather cabins signal Chinese premium push—0-to-100 km/h in 2.9 sec while sipping only 12 kWh.
MUNICH, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2025 – At ‌IAA Mobility 2025‌ in Munich, Germany, AVATR and CHANGAN DEEPAL‌ stood out as highlights of the show, drawing strong interest from visitors and media.

At the AVATR stage located on ‌Königsplatz, the ‌AVATR VISION XPECTRA concept car‌ – fresh from its global debut – took center stage alongside the brand's full vehicle lineup. It showcased AVATR's "Emotive Luxury" design philosophy and cutting-edge technology, guided by the aesthetic vision of award-winning designer ‌Nader Faghihzadeh‌.

AVATR currently offers four models: ‌AVATR 11, AVATR 12, AVATR 07, and AVATR 06‌. It holds nearly ‌10% of the UAE's luxury EV market, ‌has become ‌Thailand's highly recognized luxury EV brand‌, and earned widespread acclaim in ‌Singapore‌ just weeks after its launch. AVATR's global community now reaches nearly 190,000 owners.

Coinciding with the European debut of the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05, Changan simultaneously unveiled its latest models in Chongqing, China: the ‌L06‌ and the S09 six-seat long-range version. This strategic parallel launch underscores Changan's global ambitions.

CHANGAN DEEPAL's bold, futuristic design language redefines electric aesthetics. Having already entered over seventy markets‌ across Europe, Eurasia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, it will next introduce the CHANGAN DEEPAL S07 in the UK‌.

To deliver locally tailored products and services, ‌Changan Automobile‌ is investing in ‌local design, engineering, talent, and partnerships‌. It has established ‌self-operated import subsidiaries in Germany, the Netherlands, and UK‌‌. In other European markets, Changan collaborates with regional importers like ‌Autohellas (Greece), Motorgruppen (Norway), Auto-Industrial Group (Portugal), and OMR (Western Balkans)‌, and is actively expanding its network.

Europe remains a cornerstone in Changan's global strategy, guided by its ‌"In Europe, for Europe"‌ ethos. Moving forward, Changan will accelerate its localization strategy in Europe, committing to long-term growth and deep local integration to deliver premium products and services to European users.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CHANGAN

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AVATR CHANGAN DEEPAL‌ IAA Mobility 2025‌

Related Contents

Changan IAA Mobility 2025 Debut: Global Smart EV Vision Unveiled

Changan IAA Mobility 2025 Debut: Global Smart EV Vision Unveiled

AVATR XPECTRA Sedan Stuns Munich, Flips EV Beauty Script

AVATR XPECTRA Sedan Stuns Munich, Flips EV Beauty Script

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

World Smart Industry Expo 2025 Wraps: $8B Deals, 5G-AI Leads

World Smart Industry Expo 2025 Wraps: $8B Deals, 5G-AI Leads

Changan European Expansion 2025: IAA Tech Portfolio Revealed

Changan European Expansion 2025: IAA Tech Portfolio Revealed

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

The cornerstone for Vietnam’s IFC success

The cornerstone for Vietnam’s IFC success

Vietnam’s top 100 brands lose $6bn in value, but key sectors show resilience

Vietnam’s top 100 brands lose $6bn in value, but key sectors show resilience

Four Vietnamese banks join $5.6 trillion green finance alliance

Four Vietnamese banks join $5.6 trillion green finance alliance

LEGO strengthens Vietnam footprint with new distribution centre

LEGO strengthens Vietnam footprint with new distribution centre

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020