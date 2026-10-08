Aurora Mobile presents GPTBots enterprise platform in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2026 – Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that its enterprise-grade AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, was invited to participate in the "Agentic AI Solution Day" hosted by the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC). Sharing the stage with international tech giants such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Tencent Cloud, GPTBots.ai presented its deployment methodologies for moving enterprise AI Agents from conceptual "what's possible" to practical "business-ready" implementation.



Endorsed by the HKSAR Government's 2026–27 Budget initiative "AI for All," supported by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB), and organized by the statutory body HKPC, the event brought together industry leaders to explore actionable AI solutions. As a core speaker, GPTBots.ai provided participants with trend insights, real-world case studies, solution demonstrations, and expert Q&A, paving a clear and executable path for enterprises to adopt AI.



From Task Execution to Intelligent Operations

With the rapid evolution of large language models, enterprise AI is shifting from single-purpose tools for information retrieval and content generation to a new era of "intelligent operations" deeply integrated into customer service, business workflows, and decision support. However, bridging the gap between technical demos and real business applications requires overcoming multiple challenges, including knowledge transformation, system integration, accountability, and ongoing maintenance.



In her keynote speech, "Agentic AI Deployment Strategies and Key Implementation Practices," Rim Wang, Senior AI Agent Engineer at GPTBots.ai, shared a comprehensive deployment framework covering data governance, business modeling, system integration, and human-in-the-loop collaboration.



Deconstructing Two Real-World Scenarios: Ensuring AI Actions Are Structured and Decisions Are Evidence-Based



1. Intelligent Review of Professional Documents (Case Study: Hong Kong Public Institution)

Multi-source heterogeneous parsing: Automatically processes PDFs, scanned documents, and complex tables from diverse sources.

Rule-based structural conversion: Transforms regulatory standards and checklists into executable audit rules, systematically verifying each item.

Traceable preliminary review: Outputs audit opinions with precise source attribution—document name, page number, and exact location—while preliminary results are confirmed by professionals, achieving "AI-enhanced efficiency, human final approval."

Cross-system collaboration: AI handles intent recognition and requirement collection, immediately triggering backend CRM/ERP systems such as Zoho.

Standardized calculation and fulfillment: Business systems automatically calculate amounts and generate quotations based on predefined logic; after human verification, AI automatically sends quotations to customers. Complex non-standard requests are seamlessly escalated to human agents.

2. Customer Inquiry and Automated Quotation (Case Study: Hong Kong Intellectual Property Services Firm)To ensure AI solutions don't remain at the conceptual stage, GPTBots.ai has rapidly adopted the FDE (Forward Deployed Engineering) delivery model. Engineering teams work directly on-site with clients, collaborating with business and IT teams to clarify requirements, build workflows, and complete system integration. This approach not only achieves deep coupling between abstract AI capabilities and concrete business processes but also transforms reusable modules into standardized workflow templates, significantly improving efficiency for future implementations.Rim Wang, Senior AI Agent Engineer at GPTBots.ai, stated, "The real challenge in deploying enterprise AI Agents is never just about getting models to answer questions. It's about ensuring decisions are evidence-based, actions follow structured workflows, and critical touchpoints have human accountability. Through our platform capabilities and FDE delivery expertise, GPTBots.ai transforms these requirements into executable system designs, moving AI from 'technically possible' to 'business-ready.'"https://www.aurora-mobile.com/

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