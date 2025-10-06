ATRenew 2025: Earthshot Prize Finalist for Circular Economy Innovation

SHANGHAI, Oct. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, is today revealed as a 2025 Finalist for the world's most prestigious and impactful environmental award, The Earthshot Prize. ATRenew joins a historic coalition of leaders recognised for driving climate action and inspiring everyone to build a better future for people and planet.

Founded by HRH Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize recognises solutions from different geographies, sectors and stages in their life cycle, and is dedicated to solving our planet's greatest challenges. The Prize in 2025 marks the halfway point in the Earthshot decade, as the mission gathers pace in this next critical juncture.

In a world where global e-waste is projected to rise to 82 million tonnes annually by 2030[1], ATRenew's mission is critical. At the heart of its proposition is Matrix, an AI-powered system installed in its eight regional operation centers. Used smartphones and other devices are first collected directly from consumers through a network of over 2,000 recycling stores across China. They are then transported to the regional operation centers, where Matrix assists with standardised processes including quality inspection, grading and pricing. Devices are then warehoused and made available for resale, primarily through ATRenew's online platforms. By streamlining this end-to-end process, ATRenew helps extend the lifespan of electronic devices and help reduce e-waste.

ATRenew has established a circular economy model for second-hand electronics which now has huge potential for global scale to promote decarbonisation and the sustainable consumption of electronic goods. The company has become a solution not only for China, but for emerging markets globally, expanding into Southeast Asia and the Middle East, and offering its self-service recycling technology and solution to partners in Japan and Sweden.

It is this leadership, progress and future potential that impressed The Earthshot Prize during the selection process in the search for outstanding leadership for the 2025 Prize.

Prince William, Founder and President of The Earthshot Prize said: "As we reach the halfway point of the Earthshot decade, I am truly inspired by this year's Finalists, which embody the urgent optimism sitting right at the heart of our mission. In just five years, The Earthshot Prize has shown that the answers to our planet's greatest challenges not only already exist, but that they are firmly within our grasp."

Xuefeng Chen, CEO and Founder of ATRenew said: "Being recognised as a Finalist of The Earthshot Prize marks the culmination of 15 years of work to help advance a zero-carbon future and reduce the growing flow of e-waste in modern society. With this accolade, we hope to spotlight our circular economy model for the second-hand electronics industry with a model that can be applied globally, at scale."

This year's cohort were selected from nearly 2,500 nominees submitted by the Prize's network of 575 nominators from 72 countries. The 15 Finalists were chosen based on assessments undertaken by The Earthshot Prize's selection partners and Expert Advisory Panel, a global group of more than 100 subject-matter experts with deep backgrounds in conservation, science, technology, business, finance, academia and policy.

Members of The Earthshot Prize Council are HRH Prince William, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Cate Blanchett, Indra Nooyi, Stella McCartney, José Andrés, Wanjira Mathai, Nemonte Nenquimo, Luisa Neubauer, Naoko Yamazaki, Ernest Gibson, and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Solutions selected align to the five 'Earthshots' – simple, ambitious and aspirational goals but more relevant than ever before.

To find out more about this year's Finalists, please visit https://earthshotprize.org/.