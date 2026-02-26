Corporate

ATRenew schedules fourth quarter earnings release for 11 March

February 26, 2026 | 10:33
(0) user say
The Chinese electronics recycling and resale company set a date to disclose financial results for the final reporting period of fiscal 2025.

SHANGHAI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a pioneer in the technology-driven trade-in solutions and circular economy for consumer products in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 08:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 (08:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976

Access Code:

6798949

The replay will be accessible through March 18, 2026 by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free:

1-855-669-9658

Replay Access Code:

8769458

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.atrenew.com.

By PR Newswire

ATRenew Inc.

TagTag:
ATRenew Fourth quarter earnings Financial results disclosure

