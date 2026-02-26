ATRenew schedules fourth quarter earnings release for 11 March

SHANGHAI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a pioneer in the technology-driven trade-in solutions and circular economy for consumer products in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 08:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 (08:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-6061 United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976 Access Code: 6798949

The replay will be accessible through March 18, 2026 by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-0088 United States Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 8769458

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.atrenew.com.